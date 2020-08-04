Nephew of Will Cierzan, Missing Saugus Man, Charged with Murder

The nephew of William John Cierzan has been arrested by homicide detectives, more than three years after his uncle disappeared, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrest logs.

Daniel Cierzan, 24, was arrested on July 31 on suspicion of murder, according to the arrest logs.

The elder Cierzan, 58, had disappeared on Jan. 26, 2017, from his home near the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus.

When his uncle’s wife, Linda Cierzan, returned home a little later that morning, she found no sign of her husband but located a prepared dinner, his jacket, his credit cards and money in his wallet.

Blood had been found outside the home and detectives believed an assault had occurred.

In February of this year, homicide detectives had been spotted outside of the uncle’s Saugus home where they began searching and conducting fresh tests.

“Investigators from the (Los Angeles County) sheriff’s crime lab are back inside the Cierzan residence conducting an exam in search for additional evidence,” Detective Ralph Hernandez said on the sidewalk in front of the home on Cuatro Milpas Street.

A reported half-dozen detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau spent more than two hours in the home.

Officials from the Homicide Bureau were unavailable for comment as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.