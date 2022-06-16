header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
90°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 16
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
New 45-Day Multiple Ramp Closures Coming to I-210
| Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Caltrans 210 Project

Credit: Caltrans Quickmap. Click photo to enlarge map.

The California Department of Transportation announced Thursday long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Crews will be closing the following ramps on westbound I-210 for up to 45 days:

– Hubbard St. on and off-ramps beginning Monday, June 20, at 7 p.m.

– Paxton St. on and off-ramps beginning Monday, June 27, at 7 p.m.

The following ramps will be reopening:

– Westbound Foothill Blvd./Osborne St. on and off-ramps will open Monday, June 20.

– Westbound Maclay St. on and off-ramps have reopened this week.

The closure of the ramps will allow provide additional room for crews to pave the far-right lane. Motorists are advised to use as an alternate route during the closure duration. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system are also being upgraded by this project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Hart District Names Two New Principals
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Hart District Names Two New Principals
FULL STORY...
New 45-Day Multiple Ramp Closures Coming to I-210
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
New 45-Day Multiple Ramp Closures Coming to I-210
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita PAC Announces 2022/23 Season
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Santa Clarita PAC Announces 2022/23 Season
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 16)
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: