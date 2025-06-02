New Altadena Recovery Hub Opens for Residents Impacted by Eaton Fire

The doors officially opened at the Altadena Community Center Monday to continue providing critical recovery support for those impacted by the January 2025 Eaton Fire.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is spotlighting the launch of this new location, which ensures that wildfire survivors continue to have access to essential resources and assistance following the closure of the Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) on Saturday, May 31.

Located at 730 E. Altadena Dr., Altadena, CA 91001, the new recovery hub will operate Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offer a wide range of services from local, state, and federal partners.

FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) representatives will be onsite to help individuals navigate application updates, explain recovery programs, and provide assistance with rental support for displaced families. SBA staff will also be available to support small business owners with loan applications, document submissions, and case status updates.

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) will continue offering in-person services to protect residents against price gouging and scams, assist with tenant and worker protections, and support landlords, homeowners, and business owners.

The Office of the Assessor and the County’s Treasurer and Tax Collector will also be available to provide technical guidance related to property taxes and assessments.

“I want to ensure my constituents know that support will still be available as they continue their recovery journey,” said Barger. “By moving these vital services to the Altadena Community Center, we’re creating a more accessible, long-term support hub to help fire survivors rebuild and regain stability.”

For more information about ongoing recovery efforts and services, visit recovery.lacounty.gov or dial 2-1-1 for assistance.

