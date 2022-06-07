New CalArts Student-Created Play at Hollywood Fringe Festival

California Institute of the Arts junior Jeannette Srinivasan’s “Yellow/Blue Play” is among the productions included at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Srinivasan’s play is an original play about a surviving twin’s experience with grief, memory and the colors of her childhood.

A recipient of the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival Scholarship, Srinivasan (Theater BFA 2023) has crafted a play that is an ode to mental health awareness as it follows the aftermath of the traumatic loss of a twin sister. The surviving twin struggles through the journey of forgetting her sister’s name and being forced to watch memories from home videos in order to remember again. Although the play is set in present day, many of the events took place in the early 2000s.)

The cast includes Shireen Heidari (Theater BFA 2024), Justine Gorry (Theater BFA 2024) and Olivia Ross (Theater BFA 2024).

The creative team of “Yellow/Blue Play” includes Srinivasan as director, writer, sound designer, costume designer, and set designer and Kenzie Caulfield (Theater BFA 2024) as lighting designer.

The show runs 90 minutes and will have performances Thursday, June 9 at 8:15 p.m. and Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 22 at 8:15 p.m., at the Hudson Guild Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood CA 90038.

Tickets are available here.

