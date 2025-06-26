New Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens in SCV

The Santa Clarita Valley is welcoming another Chipotle Mexican Grill which opened on Thursday, June 26 at 16388 Village Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

The new Chipotle will be open seven days a week 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.

With the addition of the new Chipotle in Canyon Country at the new development at Sand Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road, Chipotle now has five locations in the SCV.

The other Chipotles are located at:

Chipotle Golden Valley Ranch

19085 Golden Valley Road

Canyon Country, CA 91387

Chipotle Bouquet Canyon

26543 Bouquet Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Chipotle Valencia Town Center

24405 Town Center Drive,

Valencia, CA 91355

Chipotle Newhall Ranch

28102 Newhall Ranch Road

Valencia, CA 91355

Santa Clarita Valley guests can try Chipotle’s newest dip, Adobo Ranch for a limited time at the new location.

Chipotle’s Summer of Extras program is giving away $1 million of free Chipotle to Chipotle Rewards members, including 10,000 free burrito drops every week. Fans can sign up for Chipotle Rewards and opt into “Summer of Extras” HERE to start earning free Chipotle. Visit www.chipotle.com/rewards.

Chipotle is hiring at all Santa Clarita Valley locations.

There are approximately 30 jobs per location, with competitive benefits, including:

A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year.

A debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language.

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

Find more at chipotle.com/careers.

Chiptole regularly hosts fundraisers for schools and nonprofits. To learn more visit https://marketing.chipotle.com/partner/fundraiser-request/.

