New Commissioners Appointed by Santa Clarita City Council

The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a adults decorate a tote bag activity, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 starting at 6 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita will host a class on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9-10 a.m., regarding the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels.

In partnership with DreamUp, three teams, one from SCVi in the Santa Clarita Valley and two from iLEAD Hybrid Exploration, have been selected to send experiments to the International Space Station.

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps provides social services, including food, shelter, clothing and financial assistance. According to Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps Captain Rafael Viana, Officer in Charge, the organization has now focused its concentration on helping the specific needs of those affected in the Los Angeles area wildfires.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Santa Clarita City Council appointed a number of individuals to fill vacancies on city commissions.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss rental protections and a short-term rentals resolution following the recent critical fire events in L.A. County at the Tuesday, Jan. 21 regular board meeting.

The California Highway Patrol has deployed a Special Response Team to support local law enforcement and protect communities impacted by the devastating Southern California wildfires.

The Ekata Training Center will host a Ekata Expo, Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at 27831 Smyth Drive Valencia, CA 91355.

As a father of two young children, I understand how crucial it is to be an active and informed parent in today’s world. The challenges our kids face are more complex than ever and I believe it’s our responsibility to equip them with the tools they need to make healthy choices.

Irit Specktor and the Studio K'tan Flamenco Dance Academy presents "Flamencommunity", a flamenco dance and music event, 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

After announcing the Cancellation of The People’s March, the Women's March Foundation has pivoted to volunteerism for victims of the Los Angeles wildfire victims.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a new order in preparation for fire recovery operations and to ensure the safe removal, transport, and disposal of fire debris resulting from recent wildfires.

Hilton, American Express and 211 LA have announced a plan to provide vouchers to people impacted by the fires to stay, free of charge, at Hilton properties.

New and continuing students can register for the College of the Canyons spring 2025 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 10.

As the Los Angeles area begins to recover from the devastating recent wildfires, Circle K is supporting the American Red Cross to help local communities during this challenging time.

Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update Eaton Fire officials will host a virtual community meeting and provide an update on the current fire situation, address questions, and discuss recovery.

Property Tax Disaster Relief Available to Victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires Property owners who have been impacted by the current wildfires in Los Angeles County may be eligible for various property tax disaster relief.

Jan. 18: Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita Host Fire Relief Donation Drive Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is partnering with the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley for a Day of Service focused on supporting those impacted by the recent wildfires.

SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2025 Gardening Class schedule, featuring a series of innovative workshops designed to inspire, educate, and empower the community to create beautiful, sustainable landscapes.

Today in SCV History (Jan. 15) 1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [

