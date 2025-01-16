New Commissioners Appointed by Santa Clarita City Council

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Santa Clarita City Council appointed a number of individuals to fill vacancies on city commissions.
Councilmember Patsy Ayala (District 1) made four scheduled appointment nominations:
Planning Commission: Real estate developer Nathan Keith
Parks, Recreation and Community Services: Gym owner Hugo Cherre
Arts: Radio station owner Jeri Serrati-Goldman
Open Space: Church pastor David Hegg
Councilmember Jason Gibbs (District 3) also made four scheduled appointment nominations:
Planning: Former Six Flags VP Tim Burkhart
Parks, Recreation and Community Services: Cardenas Legacy brand VP Dennis Sugasawara
Arts: Author/Advocate/Author Tracey Thompson
Open Space: Consultant Jose Benito Martinez III
Mayor Bill Miranda made one unscheduled appointment nomination, to fill a vacancy created when Ayala joined the council:
Planning Commission: Real estate services president Pamela Verner
All nine of the commission appointee nominations were then confirmed by a council vote.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.