New Cookie, Raspberry Rally, Joins Girl Scout Lineup in 2023 Season

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.

The new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills. Girl Scouts throughout greater Los Angeles will offer the Raspberry Rally in the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season while supplies last alongside the nine cookie varieties offered last year, including favorites like Thin Mints, Adventurefuls and Samoas.

Every purchase of Raspberry Rally cookies and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies during cookie season fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to be risk takers, to think outside of the box and be confident in their own abilities. Whether they’re working toward earning their Cookie Goal Setter badge as a Daisy or their My Cookie Business Resume badge as an Ambassador, Girl Scouts learn a range of skills, including goal setting, learning effective in-person and online pitches, using market research, creating business plans and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles kicks off cookie season in January 2023; visit www.girlscoutsla.org then to learn how and where to purchase and support local Girl Scouts.

