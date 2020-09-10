New COVID-19 Certificate Program Trains Businesses to Implement County’s Safety Directives

The County of Los Angeles launched the COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certificate Program (CSCCP) Thursday to help educate and train business owners to comprehensively implement the L.A. County Department of Public Health COVID-19 safety directives.
The CSCCP is a no-cost online training course that educates business owners on the essentials of the County Health Officer’s Orders and what they need to do to ensure that their business practices are aligned and in compliance with infection control and physical distancing requirements. After completing the training, businesses will receive a COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certificate that can be posted on storefronts. The training will be available in 13 languages and can be accessed online through the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website.
This voluntary program offers business, employees and consumers alike the added reassurance that essential training has been completed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This training is highly recommended for both business owners and employees. Consumers are urged to look for a posted Safety Compliance Certificate at any businesses they visit. Businesses that do not participate are required to display Public Health COVID-19 Protocols in their storefronts.
Enforcement of all Health Officer Orders is managed by Public Health’s Environmental Health Division. Citations and/or fines may be imposed for lack of compliance with all Health Officer Orders. Residents may report violations and non-compliant businesses by calling (888) 700-9995 (M-F 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) or filing a complaint online.
For the latest information on COVID-19, with details on all that the County is doing to keep its residents safe, visit covid19.lacounty.gov.
Due to safety concerns from the unhealthy air quality in smoke-impacted regions across L.A. County, the following L.A. County COVID-19 testing sites will close today, Thursday, Sept. 10 and tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 11:
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, Mayors Eric Garcetti, Robert Garcia and Terry Tornek, and Citizen CEO Andrew Frame to launch a partnership with the Citizen SafePass app to support the County’s contact tracing program.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 61 new deaths and 671 new cases of COVID-19, including 18 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,556 confirmed cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
