New Cruise Itinerary Aboard Sun Princess to View 2026 Eclipse

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has added a second total solar eclipse cruise option to its itinerary aboard its newest ship, the Sun Princess, when the next spectacle will take place in August 2026.

The cruise company re-worked the itinerary of the Sun Princess voyage departing Barcelona on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 to position the ship off the coast of southern Spain on Wednesday, Aug. 12, where eclipse devotees can marvel in the two minutes and 18 seconds of totality.

With seven to 21 day destination-rich Mediterranean voyage options departing from several popular ports, Sun Princess 2026 Total Solar Eclipse itineraries include six sailings, appealing to all cruisers:

Roundtrip from Rome: 21-day Best of the Mediterranean with total solar eclipse. Begins Saturday, July 25, 2026: Port stops in Naples, Crete, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Athens, Santorini, Bar, Corfu, Sicily, Barcelona, Gibraltar, Cartagena and Florence/Pisa.

Athens to Rome: 14-day Mediterranean with total solar eclipse. Begins Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026: From Athens to Santorini, Bar Corfu, Sicily, Barcelona, Gibraltar, Cartagena, Florence/Pisa, ending in Rome.

Roundtrip from Athens: 21-day Best of the Mediterranean with total solar eclipse. Begins Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026: Visiting Santorini, Bar, Corfu, Sicily, Barcelona, Gibraltar, Cartagena, Florence/Pisa, Rome, Naples, Crete, Kusadasi and Mykonos.

Barcelona to Rome: 7-day Mediterranean with total solar eclipse. Begins Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026: Departing from Barcelona to Gibraltar, Cartagena, Florence/Pisa, arriving in Rome.

Barcelona to Athens: 14-day Mediterranean with total solar eclipse. Begins Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026: From Barcelona to Gibraltar, Cartagena, Florence/Pisa, Rome, Naples, Crete, Kusadasi, Mykonos, arriving in Athens.

Roundtrip Barcelona: 21-day Best of Mediterranean with total solar eclipse. Begins Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026: Visit Gibraltar, Cartagena, Florence/Pisa, Rome, Naples, Crete, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Athens, Santorini, Bar, Corfu and Sicily.

“Sun Princess truly lives up to its name, offering an out-of-this-world experience with a front-row seat for a total eclipse of the sun,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Following the incredible response to our solar eclipse voyages last year, we’re thrilled to have both Sky Princess and Sun Princess providing guests with the unique opportunity to experience one of nature’s most breathtaking spectacles.”

The Sun Princess 2026 Total Eclipse Voyage is on sale now. During the eclipse, Sun Princess guests will gather on the top decks with Princess safety glasses for viewing and enjoy lectures from astronomy experts, themed treats and drinks, stargazing at night, solar system trivia and more. Guests are even encouraged to set up telescopes on deck and wear festive eclipse-themed apparel and accessories.

The 14-day total solar eclipse Mediterranean cruise onboard 3,560-guest Sky Princess sails Aug. 8-22, 2026, roundtrip from Southampton, and visits seven historical and vibrant ports including Cherbourg, France; Bilbao, Spain, Malaga, Spain; Cartagena Spain; Gibraltar, Lisbon and La Coruña, Spain.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...