New Exhibit Coming to SCAA

The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced a new exhibit entitled, “Earth Wind & Fire.” Art should represent wild and stunning weather, studies of skies, water, wind, fire, earth, metals etc.

There will be an artists’ reception on Friday, Jan. 7, from 5:00p.m.-8:00p.m.

Show runs Jan. 7- Feb. 13.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery is located at 22508 6th Street, Newhall, 91321.

Hours of this show are Fridays, from 4:00p.m.-7:00p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, from 1:00p.m.-7:00p.m.

For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartist.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...