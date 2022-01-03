New Exhibit Coming to SCAA

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 3
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
|
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.