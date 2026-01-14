New Global Adventures 2026 Events

Antelope Valley Medical Center has expanded its pediatric services with the introduction of a dedicated Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, designed to provide life-saving care for critically ill children.

NewHydrogen, Inc., a Santa Clarita-based business and the developer of ThermoLoop, has announced the appointment of Ryan Patrick as Senior Chemical Engineer.

New Global Adventures, headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, has released its 2026 calendar of events.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) released the following statement on Friday, Jan. 9 in response to Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed 2026–27 State Budget.

Animation Career Review, an online resource for students researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design and related fields, has recognized the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia in multiple categories in its recently released 2025 Graphic Design School Rankings.

The former CEO of The Painted Turtle in Lake Hughes, a nonprofit specialty camp for children with chronic and life-threatening medical conditions, has been charged with embezzling $5.2 million from the organization during his tenure from 2018-2025.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting and the Upper Santa Clara Valley Joint Powers Authority Regular Meeting, both previously scheduled for Jan. 20, have been canceled.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its Business Choice Awards honorees, who will be honored at the 103rd Awards + Installation, taking place this year at CalArts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355, on Friday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

The California Department of Public Health is alerting health care providers and the public that influenza activity and hospital admissions are increasing across the state.

The Santa Clarita Valley community is invited to come together for an evening of food, fun and meaningful impact at the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Crab Fest Fundraiser, hosted by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 on Saturday, Feb. 28.

The opportunity to secure a spot for the 2026-2027 school year at SCVi Charter School is now available. SCVi has launched its enrollment lottery, inviting families to explore tuition-free, learner-centered education.

ARTree Community Arts Center Workshops and Spring Classes are available for enrollment.

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.

California State University, Northridge’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is expanding from 15 to 18 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, with the goal of assisting as many low-income taxpayers as possible.

Registration is now open for the College of the Canyons spring 2026 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 9.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Winter Bag Sale Saturday, Jan.31 - Sunday, Feb. 8.

Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 18.

TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win Avery Jackson and Brayden Miner both had 25 points as The Master's University men's basketball team knocked off Embry-Riddle Thursday, Jan. 8 by a score of 84-77 in The MacArthur Center.

TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet The Master's University swim squads opened the 2026 leg of their season Wednesday, Jan. 7 competing against multiple NCAA schools on the campus of BIOLA University in La Mirada.