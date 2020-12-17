header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 17
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita
| Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
Healing Center

A Santa Clarita family opens a new healing center that will feature two very unique and exclusive “energy” pods, with a vision to help people heal themselves holistically.

On Monday, Dec. 21, (The Great Conjunction) The Healing Studio will open its doors to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding communities.

The Harmonic Eggs are wooden chambers that create the perfect environment for deep relaxation and promoting inner balance. The Egg uses sacred geometry, light, color, and sound frequencies (music) to empower the body’s own healing energy.

The Harmonic Egg experience is a powerful tool, assisting in relief, rejuvenation and while providing healing benefits for people all over the world who:

– Suffer from pain

– Coping with anger, stress & anxiety

– Grapple with an illness or disease

– Suffer from depression, PTSD, grief, trauma, or emotional pain

– Face challenges with ADD, ADHD, and Autism

– Are battling addiction

– Are dealing with sleeping disorders and so much more.

The Harmonic Egg experience is a fifty-minute session that allows you to relax in a zero-gravity chair in the center of the wooden chamber. While you relax under specific colors of light and listen to intentionally composed healing/meditation music. You can very easily fall into a deep meditative state where your body gets a chance to destress and reset your autonomic nervous system.

For more information, visit https://healing.studio/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
12-17-2020 New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita
12-16-2020 Valencia’s Saenger Associates Acquired by Executive Search Firm 20/20 Foresight
12-15-2020 Wilk, CA Lawmakers Support Reclassifying Restaurants as Essential Businesses
12-15-2020 Chamber Announces 2021 Leadership Team
12-12-2020 Shuttered SCV businesses fall through cracks for COVID-19 relief
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 102 new deaths, including 3 additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 14,418 new cases of COVID-19, including 13,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
SACRAMENTO – With COVID-19 cases rising at an alarming pace and ICU beds at or nearing capacity statewide, the California Department of Public Health on Thursday launched the "Mothers" advertising campaign featuring real California moms urging people to stay home this holiday season.
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
After Los Angeles County experienced its darkest day in coronavirus figures Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials administered their first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday to the hospital’s frontline workers.
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita
A Santa Clarita family opens a new healing center that will feature two very unique and exclusive “energy” pods, with a vision to help people heal themselves holistically.
New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita
Agua Dulce Fire Prompts State Route 14 Lane Closures
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire near the southbound side of State Route 14, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, just after noon, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.
Agua Dulce Fire Prompts State Route 14 Lane Closures
Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives
Castaic School Board Members held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 14.
Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives
Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
The William S. Hart Union High School District recently took action to refinance three separate series of general obligation bonds that will save taxpayers over $15 million over the next 18 years.
Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
County Extends Registration Deadline for Elderly Public Housing Sites
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites, including the Orchard Arms property in Valencia.
County Extends Registration Deadline for Elderly Public Housing Sites
Hart High COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure
Hart High School is closed for the next 14 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the campus, district officials informed parents Wednesday.
Hart High COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure
Detective Seeking Public’s Help Finding Canyon Country Shooting Suspect
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detective investigating a shooting in Canyon Country is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect, after an October shooting incident left a man shot in the face outside a liquor store.
Detective Seeking Public’s Help Finding Canyon Country Shooting Suspect
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Spike 600% Since Nov. 9
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 138 new deaths and 22,422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 52nd death and county officials reported the highest number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Spike 600% Since Nov. 9
Dec. 17: L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials will host a virtual town hall meetup on Thursday, December 17 at 6 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and deployment.
Dec. 17: L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Ten College of the Canyons fire technology students have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to put toward tuition, books, and school-related fees.
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
State Health Officials Update Team Sports Rules for Youths, Adults
Many team sports competitions in both adult and youth leagues will not be allowed in California until at least Jan. 25, according to an announcement issued Monday by the California Department of Public Health.
State Health Officials Update Team Sports Rules for Youths, Adults
Hart District In-Person Students to Stay Home for Finals
William S. Hart Union High School District officials have informed parents that due to logistical concerns heading into finals week, the cohort groups of students who have been receiving in-person instruction on district sites this past semester will complete their final few days of the semester from home.
Hart District In-Person Students to Stay Home for Finals
SCV Water Board OK’s Appending Central Park’s Name to Honor SHS Shooting Victims
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board members voted Tuesday to approve appending Central Park’s name in honoring the Saugus High School shooting victims, following heated commentary from residents who urged them to pass the designation.
SCV Water Board OK’s Appending Central Park’s Name to Honor SHS Shooting Victims
Valencia’s Saenger Associates Acquired by Executive Search Firm 20/20 Foresight
20/20 Foresight, a leader in retained executive search services for the real estate and financial services industries, has acquired Saenger Associates, a prominent Valencia, California-based retained search firm, which was founded by Gary Saenger in 1999 and is focused on serving its clients in the manufacturing, distribution and supply chain of the industrial products, aerospace & defense, and consumer products verticals.
Valencia’s Saenger Associates Acquired by Executive Search Firm 20/20 Foresight
HUD Awards $6.4M to L.A. County to Help House Homeless Veterans
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the Los Angeles County Development Authority $6,418,080 to fund 500 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers to help homeless veterans or veterans at risk of experiencing homelessness.
HUD Awards $6.4M to L.A. County to Help House Homeless Veterans
Federal Court Ruling Sides with Tejon Ranch Co. Over Species Conservation Plan
A California federal court recently ruled against the environmental group Center for Biological Diversity in a lawsuit challenging the way a habitat conservation plan would affect the California condor in the area where Tejon Ranch Co. plans to develop residential and commercial projects.
Federal Court Ruling Sides with Tejon Ranch Co. Over Species Conservation Plan
California Stocking Up on Body Bags as COVID Deaths Hit New Highs
Reacting to a devastating number of post-Thanksgiving deaths, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state is quickly stockpiling body bags and prepping emergency morgues to aid hospitals swamped with COVID-19 patients.
California Stocking Up on Body Bags as COVID Deaths Hit New Highs
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 51st Death at Henry Mayo; 12,494 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 86 new deaths, including the 51st death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 11,194 new cases of COVID-19, with 12,494 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 51st Death at Henry Mayo; 12,494 Total SCV Cases
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Support Reclassifying Restaurants as Essential Businesses
A bipartisan group of California senators, including Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to reclassify restaurants as essential businesses amid ever-changing safety restrictions and COVID-19 surges.
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Support Reclassifying Restaurants as Essential Businesses
%d bloggers like this: