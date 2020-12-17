New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita

A Santa Clarita family opens a new healing center that will feature two very unique and exclusive “energy” pods, with a vision to help people heal themselves holistically.

On Monday, Dec. 21, (The Great Conjunction) The Healing Studio will open its doors to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding communities.

The Harmonic Eggs are wooden chambers that create the perfect environment for deep relaxation and promoting inner balance. The Egg uses sacred geometry, light, color, and sound frequencies (music) to empower the body’s own healing energy.

The Harmonic Egg experience is a powerful tool, assisting in relief, rejuvenation and while providing healing benefits for people all over the world who:

– Suffer from pain

– Coping with anger, stress & anxiety

– Grapple with an illness or disease

– Suffer from depression, PTSD, grief, trauma, or emotional pain

– Face challenges with ADD, ADHD, and Autism

– Are battling addiction

– Are dealing with sleeping disorders and so much more.

The Harmonic Egg experience is a fifty-minute session that allows you to relax in a zero-gravity chair in the center of the wooden chamber. While you relax under specific colors of light and listen to intentionally composed healing/meditation music. You can very easily fall into a deep meditative state where your body gets a chance to destress and reset your autonomic nervous system.

For more information, visit https://healing.studio/.