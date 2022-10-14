New In-N-Out Burger Opens in Valencia Near Magic Mountain

Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which the companies, each with iconic brands and deep roots in their local communities, will merge to create a national footprint and unite around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.
School bus safety is a two-way street – a responsibility shared by professional school bus drivers and every motorist on California’s roadways. The California Highway Patrol is bringing awareness to the role we all play in ensuring students throughout the state travel safely to and from school as part of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 17- 21.
The SNAP Sports Skate-A-Thon will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The SNAP (Special Needs Athletes & Peers) program provides individuals with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.
Hannah Burke got her brace. The senior scored two goals for The Master's University with Ellie Radmilovich adding the third as the Lady Mustangs Women's Soccer shutout the Hope International Royals Thursday 3-0 at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
The fall season is officially here, and there is so much to look forward to! From preparing our best Halloween costumes to perfecting our family-favorite recipes for Thanksgiving dinner, the vibrant colors, scents and tastes of the season bring a bit of warmth amid cooling temperatures.
The William S. Hart Union School District reports Hart High School science teacher Paula Bae has been named one of nine finalists in the 2023 California Teacher of the Year competition by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education and employment.
Eligibility for the Moderna bivalent booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older.
Lowriding is not just about the lovingly and extravagantly painted and restored cars that cruise slowly down the boulevards of Los Angeles. It’s a way of life in Southern California and around the country. That culture is the focus of “The Politics of Low and Slow,” an art show featured now in the California State University, Northridge University Library Exhibit Gallery through July 31, 2023.
The space of art is one that, at its best, leads society into seeing its own future. While change is difficult, it is essential to our democratic ideals of free expression, and we must remain open to new perspectives in artmaking.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.