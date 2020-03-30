New Jersey Army National Guardsman Dies from COVID-19

A New Jersey Army National Guardsman died from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

The guardsman had tested positive for the virus and had been hospitalized since March 21.

“Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense as we have lost our first American service member – active, reserve or Guard – to Coronavirus,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement.

“This is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community,” Esper said. “The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Starting in January the Department of Defense has adopted dramatic mitigation measures to protect service members, civilian employees, contractors and their families from Coronavirus.

These include mandating social distancing, termination of certain work and training activities and providing testing and care for our community members.