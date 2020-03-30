[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 30
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
New Jersey Army National Guardsman Dies from COVID-19
| Monday, Mar 30, 2020
guardsman

A New Jersey Army National Guardsman died from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

The guardsman had tested positive for the virus and had been hospitalized since March 21.

“Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense as we have lost our first American service member – active, reserve or Guard – to Coronavirus,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement.

“This is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community,” Esper said. “The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Starting in January the Department of Defense has adopted dramatic mitigation measures to protect service members, civilian employees, contractors and their families from Coronavirus.

These include mandating social distancing, termination of certain work and training activities and providing testing and care for our community members.
Monday, Mar 30, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths and 342 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus on Monday for a total of 2,474 cases and 44 deaths.
Monday, Mar 30, 2020
California now has 5,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 135 deaths due to the virus, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Monday update.
Monday, Mar 30, 2020
An inmate at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility's Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles has tested positive for COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the county's Correctional Health Services announced Monday.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Monday: 342 New Cases; 44 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths and 342 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus on Monday for a total of 2,474 cases and 44 deaths.
L.A. County Monday: 342 New Cases; 44 Total Cases in SCV
California Monday: 5,763 Confirmed Cases, 135 Deaths
California now has 5,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 135 deaths due to the virus, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Monday update.
California Monday: 5,763 Confirmed Cases, 135 Deaths
Inmate at Twin Towers IRC is First to Test Positive for COVID-19
An inmate at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility's Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles has tested positive for COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the county's Correctional Health Services announced Monday.
Inmate at Twin Towers IRC is First to Test Positive for COVID-19
Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
I worry healthcare professionals on the front line who become infected are concealed from the public to protect the hospital reputation or cash flow.
Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Opens 2K Sheltering Beds for COVID-19 Recovery
The county of Los Angeles is standing up approximately 2,000 medical sheltering beds for people who either have been exposed to COVID-19 or who health authorities have determined need to self-isolate or self-quarantine but cannot do so in their own home.
L.A. County Opens 2K Sheltering Beds for COVID-19 Recovery
Newsom Launches Bid to Recruit Medical Workers for Surge
Staffing for a predicted patient surge, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday eased regulations to enable hospitals to quickly hire thousands of both licensed and to-be licensed nurses, doctors and medical workers.
Newsom Launches Bid to Recruit Medical Workers for Surge
Supes to Consider Motion for County Hiring Freeze
In their meeting Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion to approve a hiring freeze and a freeze on non-essential services, supplies and equipment purchases.
Supes to Consider Motion for County Hiring Freeze
Gold’s Gym Streams Live At-Home Workouts
As residents stay safer at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gold's Gym locations in Southern California are streaming free at-home workouts live on Instagram.
Gold’s Gym Streams Live At-Home Workouts
Market Calm May Give Way to Another Week of Upheaval
Wall Street recovered more losses from the coronavirus pandemic Monday, adding to last week’s historic upswing, though the volatility — and losses — are not likely over.
Market Calm May Give Way to Another Week of Upheaval
New Jersey Army National Guardsman Dies from COVID-19
A New Jersey Army National Guardsman died from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Department of Defense announced Monday.
New Jersey Army National Guardsman Dies from COVID-19
L.A. County Court Deputies Deployed to the Field
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Monday they have collaborated on COVID-19-related reductions in court operations, which allows for the redeployment of some deputies to support county law enforcement.
L.A. County Court Deputies Deployed to the Field
Furry Friends like Max Make Great Social Distancing Pals
Max, #A5360157, an 8-year-old, 115-pound German Shepherd, is ready to meet you by appointment at the Castaic Animal Care Center, for adoption.
Furry Friends like Max Make Great Social Distancing Pals
California Extends Criminal Trial Deadlines Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
At an emergency meeting Saturday, California’s Judicial Council voted unanimously to delay criminal arraignments, extend timelines for criminal trials, and use technology wherever possible to help courts conduct remote proceedings
California Extends Criminal Trial Deadlines Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
L.A. County Opens Business, Worker Disaster Help Center
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Departments of Consumer and Business Affairs and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services have launched the new L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center.
L.A. County Opens Business, Worker Disaster Help Center
Macy’s to Furlough 150,000 Employees as COVID-19 Kills Sales
Macy's announced plans Monday to furlough 150,000 employees as stores remain closed and the retailer's business has tanked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Macy’s to Furlough 150,000 Employees as COVID-19 Kills Sales
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Till Mid-May
Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor have temporarily suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter, park officials announced Monday in a statement
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Till Mid-May
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Dixon Health Centers Stay Open, Provide Virtual Aid
All three nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers have made the necessary changes to their daily operations and are providing services virtually.
Dixon Health Centers Stay Open, Provide Virtual Aid
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126,  including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours.
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
Looking for comfort and friendship? Molly might be just what you need.
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices.
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
I listen to the complaints about how horrible this “social distancing” thing is. I just think about the time I was underwater for 87 days.
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
