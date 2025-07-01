New L.A. County Dispatch Center for Homeless Services

Los Angeles County’s Emergency Centralized Response Center is now publicly accessible.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger commented on the newly publicly accessible Response Center, which was created through a motion she co-authored:

“Today marks a significant step forward in our collective work to mitigate the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County. The public can now activate a powerful resource and tool to help a neighbor experiencing homelessness.

“It’s in this shared social responsibility that we make real progress. Everyday residents are empowered to report unsheltered individuals who need support rather than simply watching on or looking away. It’s a meaningful way each of us can contribute to a more compassionate and coordinated response.

“The work ahead remains immense. This dispatch center is a crucial part of our county’s strategy to reduce homelessness, and performance matters. I will monitor the Emergency Centralized Response Center’s work, which will swiftly connect every report submitted to the holistic services people experiencing homelessness need. I’m committed to keeping this effort accountable, transparent and effective.”

