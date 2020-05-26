New Nonprofit ‘Eclipse Theatre’ Bringing the Entertainment with Greek-Themed Parodies, Sketches

Eclipse Theatre is a new nonprofit to Santa Clarita that has brought local actors and creators together virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic to entertain the community with Greek-themed parodies and sketches.

The theatre group “understands in this time of uncertainty that the arts community needs to perform, they need to write, they need to produce and we all need to create. That is why Eclipse Theatre is keeping theatre goers (and themselves) entertained with Greek-themed parodies and sketches.”

The nonprofit is preparing for the scheduled production of “The Real Housewives of Troy” live on stage in December at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. This Greek parody will be all the drama of greek tragedy and self-entitled rich housewives crammed into one comedy.

However, until then, those interested can follow Eclipse Theatre on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube and be entertained by the parody of Mean Girls (aptly named “Mean Goddess”) as well as the comedy sketches of Greek Gods and Goddesses.

Eclipse Theatre can be found @EclipseTheatreLA for both Facebook and Instagram. Their Youtube channel is linked here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCra6S_7FOcaw39itqPctuFA.