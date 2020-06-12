New Principals Named at Hart School District

The William S. Hart Union High School District has made several moves with principals after Academy of the Canyons Principal Dr. Pete Getz was named Director of Students Services.
Erum Velek will move from principal at Rancho Pico Junior High to become the principal at Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and Learning Post Academy; Catherine Nicholas will move from principal at Sequoia School to principal at Rancho Pico; Donna Manfredi will move from assistant principal at West Ranch High School to interim principal at Golden Oak Adult School; and Josh McDonald will move from assistant principal at Valencia High School to assistant principal at Castaic High School and supervisor of Sequoia, which will become a program at Castaic.
Erum Velek started teaching in 2001 as a math teacher at Canyon High School. In 2004, she joined the leadership team that opened Golden Valley High School as math department chair. Three years later Ms. Velek was named principal of the District’s first Early College High School in collaboration with College of the Canyons. After Early College and AOC merged making AOC the 9 to 12 school it is today, Ms. Velek became assistant principal at both Placerita Junior High School and Hart High School. In 2012, she was appointed as the principal of Rancho Pico Junior High School. She has a Bachelor’s in Mathematics from Cal State, Northridge, a Master’s in Education and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of LaVerne.
Dr. Catherine Nicholas has been an educator in the Hart School District for 30 years. She spent 20 years teaching science prior to leaving the classroom to serve as an Assistant Principal at Rancho Pico Junior High, Arroyo Seco Junior High and then Canyon High. Most recently, Dr. Nicholas served as the principal of Sequoia School. She received both her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and Master’s in Educational Computing from Pepperdine University, her Master’s in Educational Leadership and Administrative Credential from Cal State, Northridge, and her Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership from UCLA.
Donna Manfredi taught English and Theater at both Hart and Valencia High Schools. She became an assistant principal in 2000, first at Canyon High School and then at West Ranch. At her school sites, Ms. Manfredi has overseen numerous areas including Special Education, Facilities, EL, Intervention, Curriculum and Instructional, Summer School, School Safety, Fine and Performing Arts, and Student Health and Welfare. Most recently, she helped create the West Ranch High School Wellness Center, which continues to serve the needs of students. Ms. Manfredi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Arts and Dramatics with Secondary Teaching Credentials in English and Theater Arts from Rutgers University, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Management from the University of La Verne.
Josh McDonald began his career at Saugus High School where he spent ten years supporting students and families as a School Psychologist. Following his tenure at Saugus, Mr. McDonald worked at La Mesa Junior High School as an assistant principal. Most recently, he has served as an assistant principal at Valencia High School where he oversaw the athletic and special education programs. Mr. McDonald holds a Bachelor’s of Education Degree from Arizona State University, and both a Master of Science Degree in Counseling and Master of Arts Degree in Educational Administration from Cal State, Northridge. He is a Licensed Educational Psychologist in the state of California.
The California Department of Education has received a $500,000 philanthropic grant to train all of CDE’s 2,500 employees in implicit bias and to create guidance for school districts across California to help them accelerate their efforts to dismantle systemic racism in education.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education has released comprehensive guidance for the safe reopening of campuses and classrooms this fall.
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).
Racism. I never knew of it, as we were protected by our parents. But evidence was always there, like the Green Book they used to get cross-country, avoiding states that might arrest them because they were a mixed couple.
During a virtual town hall meeting, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez discussed new policing policies, body cameras for deputies and budgetary cuts.
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver during a traffic stop in Canyon Country Thursday night. The suspect remained outstanding.
In partnership with the CA Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a tele-town hall on insurance issues and available resources for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency on June 26, 2020.
Correct me if I am wrong, but I have not seen documented transmission of the coronavirus to hospitalized non-COVID-19 patients come up on the radar screen. Why? Because of strict sterile techniques used by hospitals.
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to present the first Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade. Residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,653 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 162 more than reported Wednesday.
Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of public safety, the annual Independence Day Classic Races put on by the Santa Clarita Runners on the Fourth of July have been cancelled.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council announced Thursday its plan of action to bring nonprofit leaders together to receive information designed for professional growth, learn about the latest nonprofit trends and regulatory issues facing the sector.
After seeing a spike in coronavirus cases in Val Verde over the last couple of days, L.A. County Department of Public Health officials have corrected the numbers, bringing the total from 99 back down to 23.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was originally scheduled for March 21st at College of the Canyons.
