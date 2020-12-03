header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 3
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
New Regional Stay-at-Home Order Issued for California
| Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
Gavin Newsom

File photo. California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order Thursday, aimed at getting residents to stay home as much as possible in areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 surge for at least three weeks, with L.A. County on track to be placed under the order in the coming days.

“The bottom line is if we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said. “If we don’t act now, we’ll continue to see the death rate climb (and) more lives lost.”

This comes as record-breaking figures followed Newsom’s statement Monday that California was considering the possibility of a stay-at-home order in purple-tier counties should figures continue to rise. Currently, 51 of the state’s 58 counties are in this tier, including L.A. County.

Instead, the new stay-at-home orders are expected to be grouped by regional hospital networks, rather than individual counties, and are set to take effect only when the available ICU capacity in a region drops below 15%.

There are five regions, which include: Northern California, Greater Sacramento, Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.

Newsom said four out of five of these regions are projected to fall below 15% ICU capacity in the next couple of days.

The order, set to remain in effect for at least three weeks once imposed by the state, includes the following restrictions:

The closure of some non-essential businesses, including indoor dining, bars, wineries and personal care services, such as hair and nail salons. Schools that have received a waiver can remain open, as well as critical infrastructure.
A reduction in the occupancy of retail stores to 20% capacity.
The specific restrictions of the new stay-at-home order are expected to be released Thursday afternoon.

The order almost mirrors L.A. County’s modified “Safer at Home” order, which went into effect Monday, though with a few more restrictions, including the closure of personal care services.

In addition, a statewide ban on all gatherings among people who don’t live in the same household has been implemented, while non-essential travel is temporarily restricted statewide.

L.A. County Health Services Director Christina Ghaly said Wednesday the county anticipates a shortage of ICU beds over the next four weeks.

As of Tuesday, 592 patients with COVID-19 were in the ICU across the county — excluding the cities of Pasadena and Long Beach — with only 122 total ICU beds still available, according to Public Health data.

This would mean that L.A. County is extremely close to dropping below the 15% ICU capacity threshold needed to institute the order.

“This reflects the number of beds that we have available today, right now, not the numbers that can be created through additional staffing or by canceling elective surgeries and procedures,” Ghaly said Wednesday. “While hospitals will use all of the tactics available to them to be able to increase the staffing and supply of beds, please know that those resources are not unlimited. Staffing is tight, and it’s tighter than it normally would be in a hospital, because all hospitals have staff that are out on quarantine, who are out sick, caring for themselves or family members, or who are in isolation themselves.”

Los Angeles County is currently under a modified “Safer at Home Order” that bans gatherings, reduces occupancy limits at certain non-essential businesses and closes playgrounds and card rooms. Restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery service only.

On Wednesday night, the city of Los Angeles announced its own stay-at-home order. While it was originally reported that all non-essential businesses were required to halt in-person operations, the actual order released Wednesday night outlined a number of exceptions, including retail stores, which “may operate, after implementing the county of Los Angeles

Department of Public Health Protocols for Retail Establishments Opening for In-person Shopping.”

Alex Comisar, a spokesman for L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, confirmed Thursday that the city’s order, in fact, mirrors the modified “Safer at Home” order in effect countywide.

“It’s exactly the same,” Comisar said.

“Right now, with so many cases of COVID-19 in our communities, the risk is extremely amplified,” L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said during Public Health’s media briefing last week. “To slow this disease at this point, limiting certain activities that could easily result in many additional cases, like outdoor dining at restaurants and reducing the numbers of people indoors in other settings, is trying to get our case rate lower so that we can move to a less restrictive tier and reopen more businesses.”

Both the county and state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have reached an all-time high this week, with the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 more than doubling in the past two weeks.

In California’s health care system as a whole, 59% of the total number of hospital beds were occupied as of Monday, with state Public Health officials projecting that hospitals could reach 78% capacity by Christmas Eve.

Signal Staff Writer Tammy Murga contributed to this report.

L.A. County ICU Beds

L.A. County’s prediction of the demand for ICU beds across the county. Courtesy of the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

ICU Hospital Beds

L.A. County’s prediction of the demand for hospital beds across the county. Courtesy of the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
New Regional Stay-at-Home Order Issued for California
Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
New Regional Stay-at-Home Order Issued for California
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order Thursday, aimed at getting residents to stay home as much as possible in areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 surge for at least three weeks, with L.A. County on track to be placed under the order in the coming days.
FULL STORY...
Tejon Ranch Accused of Violating Pact to Fund Conservation
Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
Tejon Ranch Accused of Violating Pact to Fund Conservation
(CN) — Real estate developers who promised to fund a nonprofit dedicated to preserving 90% of a 270,000-acre property north of Los Angeles are violating a 12-year-old pact by cutting their quarterly conservation payments, environmental groups claim in a new lawsuit.
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; SCV Total Cases Top 10K
Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; SCV Total Cases Top 10K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 40 new deaths and 5,987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the total number of Santa Clarita Valley residents diagnosed with the virus topped 10,000.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
New Regional Stay-at-Home Order Issued for California
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order Thursday, aimed at getting residents to stay home as much as possible in areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 surge for at least three weeks, with L.A. County on track to be placed under the order in the coming days.
New Regional Stay-at-Home Order Issued for California
JCI Santa Clarita, WiSH Foundation Partner for Inaugural Virtual WiSH Run
JCI Santa Clarita, a premier young professional organization in the community, is partnering with our local WiSH Education Foundation to present the First Annual Virtual WiSH Run starting Friday, Jan. 1 - Saturday, Jan 9.
JCI Santa Clarita, WiSH Foundation Partner for Inaugural Virtual WiSH Run
Tejon Ranch Accused of Violating Pact to Fund Conservation
(CN) — Real estate developers who promised to fund a nonprofit dedicated to preserving 90% of a 270,000-acre property north of Los Angeles are violating a 12-year-old pact by cutting their quarterly conservation payments, environmental groups claim in a new lawsuit.
Tejon Ranch Accused of Violating Pact to Fund Conservation
Santa Clarita Seeking Local Residents for Appointment Vacancies
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested residents to apply for several positions serving on the Arts Commission; the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; and the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel (FAAP).
Santa Clarita Seeking Local Residents for Appointment Vacancies
GreenPal Lawn Mowing App Launches in Santa Clarita
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Santa Clarita.
GreenPal Lawn Mowing App Launches in Santa Clarita
Dec. 4: SCV Education Foundation’s Virtual Teacher Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation (SCVEF) is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a virtual Teacher Tribute on Friday, Dec. 4, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 4: SCV Education Foundation’s Virtual Teacher Tribute
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; SCV Total Cases Top 10K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 40 new deaths and 5,987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the total number of Santa Clarita Valley residents diagnosed with the virus topped 10,000.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; SCV Total Cases Top 10K
L.A. County Parks Halt In-Person Outdoor Programs Due to COVID-19 Surge
In response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is suspending in-person outdoor programs in accordance with the county's Nov. 30 "Safer At Home" Health Officer Order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Parks Halt In-Person Outdoor Programs Due to COVID-19 Surge
CIF Postpones Education-Based Athletics into 2021
The California Interscholastic Federation or CIF has postponed youth sports competitions including championship events until at least Jan. 1, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
CIF Postpones Education-Based Athletics into 2021
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and more than 50 other lawmakers are demanding answers from Bank of America surrounding the state Employment Development Department’s latest problem: the freezing and draining of unemployment benefits in EDD accounts.
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
Noah Michael Englerth of Castaic has been missing a month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating him.
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
SCE Warns of Power Shutoffs, State Readies Fire Resources
With a multiday Red Flag warning issued throughout Southern California, multiple parts of the Santa Clarita Valley remained under consideration for power shutoffs Wednesday.
SCE Warns of Power Shutoffs, State Readies Fire Resources
Santa Ana Winds Return, SCV Under Fire Weather Watch
Santa Ana winds are forecast to return this week, bringing another fire weather watch to the Santa Clarita Valley after thousands across the region faced power shutoffs on Thanksgiving.
Santa Ana Winds Return, SCV Under Fire Weather Watch
Hart District Confirms GVHS Food Worker Diagnosed with COVD-19
A spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District confirmed Tuesday a food services worker “participating in meal service on (Nov. 23-24) at Golden Valley High School has since tested positive for COVID-19.”
Hart District Confirms GVHS Food Worker Diagnosed with COVD-19
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
SCV Water ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals were honored with a PRism Award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA).
SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
What is the most effective way for the city of Santa Clarita to allocate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding?
Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
Santa Clarita-Based Randal G. Winter Construction Celebrates 40 Years
Licensed in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction is proudly celebrating their 40th year in business.
Santa Clarita-Based Randal G. Winter Construction Celebrates 40 Years
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest One-Day Increase Countywide to Date, SCV Surpasses 9,900 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 that L.A. County has ever experienced throughout the pandemic.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest One-Day Increase Countywide to Date, SCV Surpasses 9,900 Cases
L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
In an effort to assist restaurants affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County will launch the Keep L.A. County Dining Grant Program on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 12:00 a.m.
L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
COC’s Winter 2021 Semester Registration Underway
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
COC’s Winter 2021 Semester Registration Underway
Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation announced Monday Alina Bokde as the department’s Chief Deputy Director.
Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks
Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to attain more local control of the development of accessory dwelling units through a proposed update of its development code and an ordinance.
Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units
%d bloggers like this: