header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 19
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
New Soundstage Hub Coming to Needham Ranch
| Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
Needham Ranch

Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Wednesday that LA North Studios, one of Santa Clarita’s newest and largest soundstage facility and studio operators, has signed a five-year lease to take over 113,640 square feet at Building 5 at The Center at Needham Ranch. LA North plans to convert the space into a fully functioning satellite soundstage hub when it opens in early 2021.

LA North Studios provides soundstages, studios and other production services to major film studios. Some notable clients include Warner Bros., Amazon Studios, Showtime, Netflix, Disney, and Universal. Building 5 at the Center at Needham Ranch is LA North Studios’ third production facility in Santa Clarita. LA North Studios footprint in the Santa Clarita Valley now includes more than 277,000 square feet of production space catering to small and large film, television and digital productions. Their main campus in Santa Clarita features five sound stages, a fully operational on-site construction mill and production space totaling 143,000 square feet.

“As we have grown and scaled our business, LA North Studios has quickly become a preferred production facility in the region. All of our sound stages are fully committed, and this expansion allows us to meet our clients’ needs today and into the future,” said LA North Co-Founders Anthony Syracuse and John Prabhu.

Building 5 at The Center at Needham Ranch is comprised of 113,640 square feet of Class A industrial space. It features 36’ clear height, ESFR sprinklers, 14 dock positions and 204 car parking spaces. LA North Studio plans to convert the building into F-1-certified sound stages, as a companion to their other F-1 certified facilities in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“For entertainment uses, the Santa Clarita Valley continues to experience significant growth in the amount of local production facilities that operate here. This area is a competitive, and often more attractive, alternative to Los Angeles,” said John Balestra, Principal with TCC’s SoCal – Los Angeles Business Unit. “While this is an industrial park and we welcome traditional industrial uses like warehousing, last-mile distribution and manufacturing, you cannot deny the long-term viability of industries like media and entertainment. Today, streaming and content creation is more important than ever, and we are pleased to have LA North Studios at The Center at Needham Ranch.”

CBRE’s Craig Peters and Doug Sonderegger represented the TCC and Clarion in the transaction.

“This lease with LA North Studios further validates that The Center at Needham Ranch is the perfect location for entertainment-related companies. LA North Studios is exactly the type of company we were hoping to find for The Center and is an ideal fit for the project. Their new stages will be able to accommodate the growing demand from content creators to find space within the studio zone,” commented Peters. “The Center at Needham Ranch has some of the only 36-foot clear height buildings in the market. For entertainment, studio and production uses, the higher ceilings in the space is a significant advantage. In addition to the ceilings, the park-like environment will continue to make the Center at Needham Ranch a key target for entertainment and production occupiers.”

There are only two buildings remaining available for lease in Phase 1 of the Center at Needham Ranch, which includes approximately 900,000 square feet of Class A industrial space and offers buildings ranging from approximately 67,639 square feet to 212,236 square feet on a 52-net-acre site. Phase 1 is part of a master-planned, 135-acre industrial development located immediately adjacent to the San Fernando Valley, approximately one mile north of Interstate 5 and adjacent to Highway 14, providing immediate access to the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles region with more than five million people within a 30-minute commute. Sitting at the southern entrance to the city of Santa Clarita, the development is ideally situated for last-mile and regional distribution, studio and entertainment uses, manufacturing, research and development and corporate office uses. Trammell Crow Company and Clarion Partners are set to break ground on Phase 2 of The Center at Needham Ranch in Q4 of 2020.

About Trammell Crow Company
Trammell Crow Company (TCC), founded in 1948, is one of the nation’s leading developers and investors in commercial real estate. The Company has developed or acquired 2,700 buildings valued at nearly $65 billion and over 590 million square feet. As of September 30, 2020, TCC had $14.8 billion of projects in process and $5.9 billion in its pipeline. It employs more than 550 professionals in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Trammell Crow Company’s teams are dedicated to building value for its clients with professionals in 18 major cities throughout the United States and London. The company serves users of and investors in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, multi-family residential, through its operating subsidiary High Street Residential, and mixed-use projects. For those who occupy real estate, TCC can execute the development or acquisition of facilities tailored to meet the needs of its clients. For investor clients, the company specializes in joint venture speculative development, acquisition/re-development ventures, build-to-suit development and providing incentive-based fee development services.

TCC is an independently operated subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, and the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (in terms of 2019 revenue). For more information visit www.TrammellCrow.com.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
11-19-2020 New Soundstage Hub Coming to Needham Ranch
11-18-2020 California Budget Outlook Rosier With Tax Collections Windfall
11-17-2020 Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch
11-17-2020 Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
11-17-2020 SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
New Soundstage Hub Coming to Needham Ranch
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Wednesday that LA North Studios, one of Santa Clarita's newest and largest soundstage facility and studio operators, has signed a five-year lease to take over 113,640 square feet at Building 5 at The Center at Needham Ranch.
New Soundstage Hub Coming to Needham Ranch
County’s Animal Care & Control Recognized for COVID-19 Response
The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) recently announced the recipients of its 2020 Challenge Awards spotlighting the most innovative programs developed and implemented by California counties.
County’s Animal Care & Control Recognized for COVID-19 Response
County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) held a virtual Community Meeting recently for residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County and participating agency recipients. The meeting collected input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan and included presentations relating to homelessness, fair housing, and economic development.
County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan
Hart District Names Fine, Zamora New Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has approved the recommendations to name Dr. Juliet Fine as the new principal of Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and Nina Zamora as the principal of Bowman High School.
Hart District Names Fine, Zamora New Principals
DMV Announces Extension of Learner’s Permits Expiring Through May 2021
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver’s license permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021, to give student drivers more time during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the prerequisites needed for a provisional license, including 6 hours of behind-the-wheel instruction with a driving school and 50 hours of supervised driving practice.
DMV Announces Extension of Learner’s Permits Expiring Through May 2021
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Near 8,500; L.A. County Cases Total 348,336
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 36 new deaths and 3,944 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide as officials prepare to modify the county Health Officer Order to combat surges in transmission and hospitalizations.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Near 8,500; L.A. County Cases Total 348,336
L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Effective Friday, November 20, Los Angeles County will tighten pandemic safeguards and restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase significantly.
L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Son of Drowned ‘Glee’ Star Sues Ventura County Over Lake Piru Accident
“Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in Ventura County lake this past summer because a boat she rented with her son from the county did not have a ladder and other safety equipment, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Son of Drowned ‘Glee’ Star Sues Ventura County Over Lake Piru Accident
Remembering Philanthropist, SCV Community Activist Cheri Fleming
Community leaders, friends and family from across the Santa Clarita Valley mourned the loss of well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, following the announcement of her death Monday.
Remembering Philanthropist, SCV Community Activist Cheri Fleming
Newsom Vows to Appeal Ruling in Mail-in Ballot Suit
Officials with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Tuesday they are appealing a Sutter County judge’s recent ruling that said the governor overstepped his authority in requiring a mail-in ballot be sent to every registered voter.
Newsom Vows to Appeal Ruling in Mail-in Ballot Suit
Planning Commission Says Sand Canyon Resort Plan ‘Needs Some Work’
After hundreds of Sand Canyon residents gathered last year to voice opposition on how a proposed 77-acre resort could affect their quiet, rural community, several spoke out again Tuesday, this time before the Santa Clarita Planning Commission.
Planning Commission Says Sand Canyon Resort Plan ‘Needs Some Work’
California Budget Outlook Rosier With Tax Collections Windfall
Aided by a booming third quarter, California’s economic recovery is gaining steam with analysts estimating Wednesday that tax collections could outpace the summer’s projections by $26 billion.
California Budget Outlook Rosier With Tax Collections Windfall
CDC Updates Guidance on Holiday Celebrations, Small Gatherings
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for holiday celebrations and small gatherings.
CDC Updates Guidance on Holiday Celebrations, Small Gatherings
Election Update: Garcia Maintains Slim Lead in CA-25 Race
The gap in votes for California’s 25th Congressional District (CA-25) election has slightly widened with just more than a 400-vote difference, keeping incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, in the lead, according to tally updates Tuesday.
Election Update: Garcia Maintains Slim Lead in CA-25 Race
L.A. County, Healthvana Launch Digital Contact Tracing for COVID-19
Los Angeles County and its partner, Healthvana, have launched a digital contact tracing campaign designed to control community spread as California’s counties reach sobering new milestones in COVID-19 cases.
L.A. County, Healthvana Launch Digital Contact Tracing for COVID-19
Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; rededicated as city of Santa Clarita's Business Incubator exactly 57 years later (2014) [story]
Newhall Library
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,037,978 Cases Statewide, 8,377 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 2,301 new cases of COVID-19, including a total of 8,377 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,037,978 Cases Statewide, 8,377 Total SCV Cases
CSUN Projects Supporting Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Awarded $500K
Officials at California State University, Northridge have awarded more than $500,000 in grants to 14 campus projects that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
CSUN Projects Supporting Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Awarded $500K
Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual
Celebrating its 40th year, the annual Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 5, with a special Preview Gala on the evening of Friday, Dec. 4.
Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual
Nov. 18: Hart District’s Virtual Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 18: Hart District’s Virtual Regular Meeting
Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announce that DrinkPAK, LLC, the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has inked a seven-year, 172,324-square-foot lease for Building 2 at The Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) industrial park in Santa Clarita.
Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch
NSD Board Members, Superintendent Complete Masters in Governance Program
Suzan Solomon, Donna Rose and Ernesto Smith, trustees of the Newhall School District, and Superintendent Jeff Pelzel have demonstrated exceptional commitment to professional development in the service of students through their recent completion of the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Masters in Governance program.
NSD Board Members, Superintendent Complete Masters in Governance Program
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan Update (UWMP).
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
%d bloggers like this: