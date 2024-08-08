header image

August 7
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
New Wound Care Center Opens in Santa Clarita
| Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024
Wound Care

Dr CookIan R. Cook MD, a Santa Clarita resident and native, has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center located in the heart of Santa Clarita.

Founded with the belief that high-quality wound care is essential for the community, Dr. Cook is excited to give back to his hometown and improve the quality of life of those living with non-healing wounds.

His vision has become a reality through a strategic partnership with Wound Care Advantage, a renowned provider of specialized wound care services. The Wound Center aims to address the growing need for advanced wound care in the community and enhance patient outcomes.

Wound care is essential for preventing infections and reducing amputation rates. In the Santa Clarita Valley, the obesity rate continues to grow, now affecting over 25% of the population. This increase in obesity leads to underlying health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, which in turn raise the risk of developing non-healing wounds that could become serious infections. Without proper care and expertise of treating patients with underlying diseases, these conditions can result in amputation. Reducing amputation rates is a key goal for the wound center.

A study published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery indicates that up to 80% of all amputations are preceded by a chronic wound, highlighting the urgent need for effective wound care management. By implementing evidence-based treatments, promoting early intervention, and providing ongoing support, Santa Clarita Wound Care and Hyperbarics aims to significantly decrease amputation rates and improve patient outcomes.

“Our mission is to provide comprehensive, compassionate care to our community. By offering these specialized wound care services, we can improve the quality of life for patients suffering from chronic wounds and reduce the incidence of amputations. Our dedicated team of specialists, in collaboration with WCA, will provide the highest standard of care to help our patients heal and thrive,” said Dr. Cook.

To bring this vision to life, Santa Clarita Wound Care and Hyperbarics has teamed up with Wound Care Advantage, known for wound care support services. Through this partnership, the center will be equipped with the advanced knowledge and resources provided by Wound Care Advantage, ensuring the delivery of sustainable and comprehensive wound care services tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient.

Mike Comer, CEO and Founder of Wound Care Advantage, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and the opportunity to bring advanced wound care services to the Santa Clarita Valley community through the first Innovation Center.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Cook at Santa Clarita Wound Care and Hyperbarics in establishing wound care in an area that has a growing need and the first center to meet our Innovation criteria. Our shared commitment to excellence and patient-centered care will ensure that patients in Santa Clarita Valley will receive the highest level of wound care expertise close to home. Together, we can make a significant impact on reducing amputations and enhancing the quality of life for patients with chronic wounds,” Comer said.

This Wound Center is the first of its kind Innovation Center, built from the ground up with the combined 40+ years of wound care experience between Dr. Cook and Wound Care Advantage.

The Innovation Center’s mission is to shape the future of the wound care industry by establishing new standards of patient care, rather than following the status quo. This will be achieved by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, implementing evidence-based practices, conducting research to discover new healing methods, utilizing the most advanced treatment options and redefining the revenue cycle process. The center is staffed with a team of highly skilled specialists who treat all chronic, non-healing wounds, with specialized care for traumatic wounds, diabetic wounds, post-Mohs procedure wounds and more.

Santa Clarita Valley Wound Care and Hyperbarics is now open and ready to serve the community. It is located at 23838 Valencia Blvd. #100, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Patients seeking specialized wound care can schedule appointments by calling (661) 425-5000, emailing info@scvwoundcare.com or visiting scvwoundcare.com.
