New Year Brings Breezy, Clear, Warmer Weather

In the first week of the new year, Santa Clarita Valley residents should expect temperatures higher than normal and a windy period, according to National Weather Service officials.

On Monday, the service issued a high wind and icy road advisory in the SCV Monday that warned communities in the SCV. The advisory has been extended to 3 p.m.Wednesday.

“There will be wind,” said Tom Fisher, a meteorologist at the NWS. “We are looking for the winds to pick up New Year’s Day at night until Friday.”

In addition, temperatures will be higher than normal during this time, Fisher said.

The National Weather Service’s detailed forecast reports that New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny with gusts as high as 25 mph Wednesday night. Gusts are expected to reach 30 mph by Thursday.

From Friday to Sunday, the weather should be sunny and clear with higher temperatures, the detailed forecast reports. Saturday will reach a high of 68 degrees.

“No rain in the forecast, but there are some small chances of rain off the front,” Fisher said, adding, “Rain is not likely.”