New Year, New You: Why Not Volunteer?

As 2025 ends, you may be considering all sorts of new activities that you hope will invigorate and fulfill you in 2026. Why not consider being a local volunteer?

Nonprofits in the Santa Clarita Valley are always in need of volunteers, and there may be several beneficial volunteer activities that are suited to your interests and physical abilities.

Your go-to site for local volunteerism is our city’s Santa Clarita Volunteers https://santaclaritavolunteers.com/. Here you will see a few highlighted opportunities, such as the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, Outdoor Opportunities and Youth Sports Coaches, but clicking on the Opportunities header at the top of the page brings you to the Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub, where you can search by selecting who will be volunteering (adults, children, families, groups, teens), as well as Program Type, such as Beautification Projects, Events, Libraries, Youth Sports and more. Here is the direct link to that: Search Opportunities.

In this way, the Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community. It connects local non-profits and volunteers who want to offer their time, skills and talents to a good cause. Beyond helping potential volunteers find opportunities, it helps nonprofits find volunteers. Nonprofits interested in promoting their volunteer opportunities and recruiting volunteers on this site may submit a request for consideration at Request Form.

Like this: Like Loading...