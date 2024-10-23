Newest Love Boat Sun Princess Makes North American Debut

The Sun Princess, the newest, next-level Love Boat from Princess Cruises, headedquartered in Valencia, has debuted in North America, arriving in Ft. Lauderdale after a successful inaugural Mediterranean season.

The new 177,882-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess was first introduced in the Mediterranean in February 2024. Award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham officially welcomed the newest Princess Cruises ship, serving as godmother during a star-studded naming ceremony in Barcelona in April.

“As Sun Princess begins cruising to the Caribbean from Port Everglades, we look forward to introducing new guests to the most impressive, luxurious and stunning Love Boat ever created,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We are proud to be home-porting this remarkable ship in Ft. Lauderdale and extend our deep appreciation to Port Everglades for their ongoing partnership.”

Sun Princess sails a series of seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, Oct.14 through early April 2025.

“As we welcome Sun Princess to her homeport, we celebrate not just an extraordinary ship with an elevated design, but also the lovable legacy of Princess Cruises, especially to our Greater Ft. Lauderdale community,” said Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades. “Sailing on Sun Princess is certain to be a SUNsational experience for cruise guests launching their travels from Port Everglades.”

Sun Princess features the cruise line’s largest casino, the two-story Lotus Spa and an expanded retail space with more than 200 premium brands.

Rooted in sustainability, Sun Princess is the first LNG (liquefied natural gas) vessel for the cruise line, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and features ingenious energy recovery systems for eco-conscious cruising.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...