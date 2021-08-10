Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Jeremiah Hart, a Newhall-area California Highway Patrol officer, has died of COVID-19, the department announced Monday. The full statement below.

 

 

Jeremiah HartIt with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of California Highway Patrol Officer Jeremiah Hart, ID 19295, who passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, from complications due to COVID-19.

Hart, 44, was a 12-year veteran of the Department and was assigned to the CHP Newhall area office. Hart also served in the CHP’s Antelope Valley and Oakhurst area offices, before returning to Newhall in July 2020.

He is survived by his children, Timothy, Courtney, and Ezekiel; parents, Ken and Teresa; and siblings, Danielle Barragan, Krystal DeLeo, Aimee Mayol, and Caleb, Katherine and Ellisa Hart.

No Comments for : Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Four More Recruits Coming to TMU Men’s Swimming, Diving Program

    Four More Recruits Coming to TMU Men’s Swimming, Diving Program

    1 hour ago
  • Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19

    Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19

    2 hours ago
  • L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Santa Monica Beach

    L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Santa Monica Beach

    3 hours ago
  • California Launches ‘Tell Your Story’ to Combat Teen Vaping

    California Launches ‘Tell Your Story’ to Combat Teen Vaping

    3 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)

    Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)

    12 hours ago
  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090

    17 hours ago
  • SCV Resident Swings into Action on New Spider-Man Show for Kids

    SCV Resident Swings into Action on New Spider-Man Show for Kids

    17 hours ago
  • Filming This Week in SCV: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Wipeout,’ ‘SWAT,’ 9 More Productions

    Filming This Week in SCV: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Wipeout,’ ‘SWAT,’ 9 More Productions

    18 hours ago
  • ARTree’s Free Monthly Flutterby Open Art Studio Returns

    ARTree’s Free Monthly Flutterby Open Art Studio Returns

    18 hours ago
  • L.A. County Parks Announces Independent Instructor Recruitment for Winter Season

    L.A. County Parks Announces Independent Instructor Recruitment for Winter Season

    18 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.