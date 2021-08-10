Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Jeremiah Hart, a Newhall-area California Highway Patrol officer, has died of COVID-19, the department announced Monday. The full statement below.

It with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of California Highway Patrol Officer Jeremiah Hart, ID 19295, who passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, from complications due to COVID-19.

Hart, 44, was a 12-year veteran of the Department and was assigned to the CHP Newhall area office. Hart also served in the CHP’s Antelope Valley and Oakhurst area offices, before returning to Newhall in July 2020.

He is survived by his children, Timothy, Courtney, and Ezekiel; parents, Ken and Teresa; and siblings, Danielle Barragan, Krystal DeLeo, Aimee Mayol, and Caleb, Katherine and Ellisa Hart.

