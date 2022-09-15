Sept. 23: Newhall DMV Office to Temporarily Close For Rennovations

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting customers that the Newhall field office at 24427 Newhall Ave. will be closing for renovations beginning 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

The office is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

The improvements include new modular furniture, new carpet, updated signage, and new electrical and data cables.

During the renovations, customers can visit the following area field offices:

-Arleta, 14400 Van Nuys Blvd., 12 miles

-Van Nuys, 14920 Vanowen St., 17 miles

-Winnetka, 20725 Sherman Way, 22 miles

The DMV does offer certain services online such as renewals and scheduling appointments to the other offices.

For more information check out the DMV’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...