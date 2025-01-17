Newhall Escrow Changes Hands

Newhall Escrow, founded in 1963, has announced its acquisition by Santa Clarita Valley real estate professional Christian Lazore.

Steve Corn, who purchased Newhall Escrow from his father in 2004, will remain in a consulting role during the transition. Under his leadership, the company has earned a reputation for reliability, innovative solutions and personalized client service.

“This is an exciting time for Newhall Escrow,” said Corn. “I’m thrilled to see Christian take the company to the next level while preserving the values and standards that have defined us for so long. I know our clients and community will remain in great hands.”

Lazore is a real estate industry veteran with extensive experience in the SCV and beyond. He has worked more than 20 years in the title and escrow business.

He said he is eager to build on Newhall Escrow’s reputation while incorporating new approaches to meet evolving client needs.

“It’s an honor to lead such a respected company,” said Lazore. “Newhall Escrow has built its reputation on a foundation of excellence and a deep commitment to giving back to the industry and the community that has grown alongside us. I look forward to building on this legacy by introducing innovative solutions and strengthening the relationships that have made Newhall Escrow a leader in the field.”

Newhall Escrow’s entire team will remain in place, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of the personalized service that clients have come to expect.

Lazore said Newhall Escrow will continue to provide creative strategies for even the most complex real property transactions.

The sale price of the transaction was not disclosed.

For more information, please contact Christian Lazore by email at christian@newhallescrow.com.

For more information about Newhall Escrow visit newhallescrow.com.

