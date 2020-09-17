Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series

The Newhall Family Theatre, in partnership with Mark II Entertainment, is proud to announce the debut of a new web series: Talking Backstage.

Join host Tom Lund as he interviews people who grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley, attended local schools, and now work in the Arts and Entertainment Industry.

In each episode, the guest shares what arts education opportunities they had in Santa Clarita, the mentors who helped influence them along the way, what a typical day looks like, and some of their favorite projects.

Their careers range from working for theme parks, live theatre, music education, and live music performance.

“The goal for the series is to share with students that there are various different paths to achieve a career in entertainment,” says host Tom Lund, theatre manager of the Newhall Family Theatre. “When I started in theatre in elementary school, I thought I would be a professional actor. By the

end of high school, my focus shifted towards the technical side of theatre specializing in lighting

design. Years later, my focus shifted again to focus on the business and educational side of

theatre.”

Originally planned to be conducted in person, Lund and his producing partner, Will Davies, had to adapt to the new guidelines in accordance to COVID-19 restrictions. Having seen how late night talk shows shifted to virtual interviews, Lund and Davies utilized the technology of the video meeting program Zoom.

Each guest was able to join from their home location, while Lund and Davies set up a studio on the stage at the Newhall Family Theatre.

Talking Backstage is set to premiere on Friday, Sept. 18th on the Newhall Family Theatre YouTube channel. The videos will be released every other week, with a special extended podcast version of the interview released in between video releases.

For more information, please visit the Newhall Family Theatre Facebook page or contact Theatre Manager Tom Lund directly at tlund.staff@nsdstudent.com.

A teaser of the new series is available [here].