Newhall Farmers Market Celebrating Nine-Year Anniversary

The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be celebrating its nine-year anniversary Saturday, May 25. The community is invited to come out to the market and enjoy free cake, giveaways, live music, free face painting and more!

The Old Town Newhall Farmers market is a weekly, year-round certified farmers market. It has grown to include over 50 farmers and local food artisans bringing 100% local produce and artisan food goods to Santa Clarita. Offerings include ranch-direct meats, sushi grade seafood, dairy-direct cheeses and artisan baked goods along with plenty of produce. The market hosts local farms that bring a wide array of 100% local produce.

“I love being able to share my passion for good food with my community,” said Santa Clarita resident Nick Perle. Perle owns Santa Clarita-based Buono Italian Eatery. His business brings hand made cannolis and a rotating array of handcrafted Italian food to the market each week.

“We are thrilled to bring an amazing array of food and local farm-direct produce to Santa Clarita every Saturday,” said Larry McClements, market manager. “We especially appreciate the continued support we have received from the city of Santa Clarita.”

As a certified farmers market, all produce being sold must be local, and can only be sold by the farmer that grew it. Since the produce does not follow the traditional supply chain, consumers can expect produce that is about 12 to 48 hours old.

Saturday’s event will include free face painting, free cake, live music and giveaways. The market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall library on the corner of Lyons Avenue and Railroad. The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market is located at 24500 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

