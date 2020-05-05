Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits

As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.

As millions of people do their part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, many nonprofit groups continue to rely on the support of local communities to assist in COVID-19 response efforts. To offer support to her community, Farmers agent Sue Endress nominated and secured a $1,500 grant for Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, Meals on Wheels program, to aid in relief efforts directly related to the current crisis.

“As a Farmers agent, it’s a privilege to be able to do my part in helping communities in which we live, work and play with the continued support from Farmers Insurance,” said Endress. “During these extraordinary times, I’m proud to help support a deserving nonprofit with a grant that will enable them to continue to rise to the challenge of battling this pandemic.”

A key component of Endress’ years of training and experience is the commitment she feels for the community of Santa Clarita, which she serves on a daily basis.

