Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Newhall man Monday evening on suspicion of hit and run causing an injury, after their investigation into a report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision in Newhall, near a local bar.
Deputies responded to a report of a collision near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Eighth Street around 7:10 p.m., according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
During the course of their investigation, deputies learned a pedestrian was struck by a red Ford Mustang convertible that had left the scene, Arriaga wrote, citing the preliminary arrest report.
Medical personnel responded within about three minutes of the crash, according to Fire Department officials, who noted the patient was treated at the scene of the crash for about 12 minutes, and then was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital at 7:25 p.m.
Shortly after the collision, the driver then apparently called the Sheriff’s Station to report, “He had just been involved in a traffic collision and was currently at his place of residence,” according to Arriaga.
Deputies responded to the driver’s residence about 1.5 miles away, on the 23400 block of Newhall Avenue, according to station officials.
“While speaking with the (suspect), they observed signs of someone under the influence,” Arriaga noted. “Deputies conducted field sobriety tests on the individual and determined he was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.”
The suspect ultimately was arrested on suspicion of two felonies: DUI and felony hit and run causing injury; as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license.
The suspect was being held Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bail. He’s due in court for a preliminary arraignment Thursday, when he’s expected to enter a plea.
