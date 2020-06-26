Newhall Man Charged with GTA, ID Theft, Drug Possession

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy arrested a 29-year-old Newhall man early Tuesday on charges of grand theft auto, identity theft and heroin possession.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media about the unnamed resident’s arrest:

“Tuesday, June 23, around 12:30 a.m., a patrol deputy observed a Honda sedan on Wiley Canyon Road that had no license plates. The deputy conducted a traffic stop to warn and/or cite the driver.

“The driver was unable to produce registration paperwork or proof of insurance.

“Through his field investigation, the deputy determined that the car was one that was reported stolen out of the Los Angeles area.

“Upon inspecting the inside of the vehicle, the deputy found heroin and drug paraphernalia, along with a driver’s license and a credit card that did not belong to the suspect.

“The suspect, a 29-year old male from Newhall, was also found to have a felony $100,000 warrant in the system for auto theft.

“The deputy placed the suspect under arrest on the warrant, along with new charges of grand theft auto, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“The suspect was transported and booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.”