Newhall Press Room Welcomes Le Cordon Bleu Trained Chef Larry Bethea

The Newhall Press Room is looking forward to re-opening and serving the community with more amazing food and wine. To carry forward with their Wine Spectator award-winning history, they will explore new dishes, monthly specials and weekly wine events. In addition, they are thrilled to announce their newest team member, Larry Bethea, a Le Cordon Bleu trained Chef.

“Chef Larry is a joy to meet and the staff loves his enthusiasm and cooking style,” said co-owner Charles “Chaz” Potter. “We are thrilled to have him on board and bring more wine and food pairings to the community.”

Native of Southern California, Bethea chose to pursue a career in culinary arts in 2011. Graduate of the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts program, he dove into the world of food and hospitality. Fascinated by multiple facets of food service, he pursued many opportunities in the culinary field. Rounding out his experience consisted of volunteering while in school, special events (food and wine festivals, weddings and concerts), sous chef at The Getty Center, and chef manager for food service company Sodexo.

Having established family roots from Belize to the East coast, food was a central melting pot of cultures and ingredients for Bethea. This provided him a foundation for a love of comfort food, Caribbean flavors and classical French cooking techniques. Bethea has carved out a style all of his own fusing various flavors and techniques to create one of a kind dishes.

“As you know, wine is made across the globe, in many different styles and varietals, which blends well with Chef Larry’s style of cooking and our vision for the Newhall Press Room,” Potter said. “We hope you will join us soon on both of our outdoor patios. We appreciate our community and the city of Santa Clarita for being so supportive of our employees and the overall restaurant business community. Over the next few weeks, we should be back to pre-shutdown outdoor capacity.”

Newhall Press Room is located in Old Town Newhall at 24257 Main Street. Presently their hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit newhallpressroom.com.