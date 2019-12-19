Newhall Ranch Traffic Collision Sends One Person to Hospital

One person was sent to the hospital following a traffic collision in Saugus Wednesday night.

The call came in at 7:15 p.m. near Newhall Ranch Road and Millhouse Drive.

“A vehicle struck a power pole,” said Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman. “At least one person is going to the hospital.”

Witnesses on the scene reported seeing at least one individual in the back of a law enforcement vehicle. That individual had been asked to take a field sobriety test, according to the witness.

Deputies on the scene said it was likely the crashed vehicle had gone over the center median.

As of the publication of this article no information was available as to the cause of the crash.