Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery

Uploaded: , Saturday, May 9, 2020

By Press Release

[Newhall Refinery, May 8, 2020] – Newhall Refinery, located on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, has moved far forward to protect its guests and staff with QR code scanning from the table.

“QR scanning will play a big role for businesses to help minimize contact,” owner Simon Mee said. “By simply scanning a QR code located at the table guests will be able to view menu options and place orders from their own device.”

Orders will then be sent directly to the kitchen and bar. This technology is designed to prevent handling of menus as well as providing no-touch payment. Guests will also have the option to order from a designated area at the bar if preferred.

“We’re doing our best to be at the forefront of these challenging times and I believe these game changing steps are the way forward for us,” Mee said.

Newhall Refinery has also partnered with OpenTable, one of the largest on-line reservation companies, to help limit guest flow at any given time. With eyes on the future Newhall Refinery is being proactive introducing new systems to minimize point of contact, that protect guests and are in compliance with L.A County restrictions.

“Our focus remains on the health and safety of the community, including the well-being of our team,” Mee said. “We have already implemented a number of enhanced safety measures, such as increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfection in prep areas and front of house, adjusting practices to promote physical distancing, and providing our team and guests with access to necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including complimentary face coverings.”

Contact Newhall Refinery by phone at 661-377-4477 or online to view its current menus.

