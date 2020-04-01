Newhall Resident 3D-Prints Masks for First Responders

While some have taken to the traditional thread and needle to contribute to the Million Masks challenge, Santa Clarita resident A.J. Apone and his father, Allan, have decided to make 3D printer technology work for them.
Working out of his Newhall home and using two 3D printers, Apone has been able to quite literally create from scratch his own, hospital-grade masks that he is then turning around and donating to first responders.
“I want to help,” said Apone, who owns a special effects make-up company. “What sent me forward was when I figured out how to create a filter — the filter was really what made the difference.”
Apone said that when he figured out how to 3D print the HEPA-grade filter, or a hospital-grade filter, he figured he could make a couple with some donations helping him out. After a social media post, a few thousand dollars rolled into his fund, and he began to run his two 3D printers 24/7.
Apone said at $2 each, the masks currently take a few hours for his two printers to make, and, as of Tuesday, he can complete 11 a day.
AJ Apone, left and his father, Allan display their masks in their front yard in Newhall on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
“The printers are running literally all through the night,” said Apone. “It takes three-and-a-half hours to print one, so I wake up at 3 or 4 in the morning to reset the machine.”
But because of donations and people recognizing his project, The Mask Initiative, online, he hopes to get 12 machines running at the same time, creating 70-80 masks a day.
AJ Apone, left and his father, Allan work with their 3D as they print out the plastic portion of their masks at their home in Newhall on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
“I’ve been talking to people in New York and I’ve been talking to people in Pennsylvania,” said Apone. “(Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s) office told me that they would help me with materials and they would send me another 3D printer.”
Apone said his plan has been, and he continues to keep moving forward with it, to give the masks to first responders.
“I’ve gotten a lot of support from friends in the community, whether it be friends that have access to the machines … or do outreach to the hospitals and nurses like that,” said Apone. “It’s pretty remarkable how much it’s really gained traction in the last four or five days.”
Allan Apone, left and his son AJ place the plastic pieces of their masks into a U.V.C. sterilizer at their home in Newhall on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
On Tuesday, Apone drove a number of masks over from his home/workshop in Newhall to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
He also said that first responders who are looking to receive the masks can reach out to him and he would be willing to meet up with them or leave the masks on the front porch so as to maintain social distancing.
“What I want to do is now that I’m starting to really get ready to start dropping them, I wanted to really get the word out there and kind of just get some sort of attention to make sure people know that we’re here, it’s available and we’re doing our best to accommodate everybody as best we can,” said Apone.
Allan Apone places the plastic pieces of their masks into a U.V.C. sterilizer at their home in Newhall on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
AJ Apone opens a 1500 health level Hepa filter that will be cut up for use in making his masks in Newhall. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 among county residents, including only two more cases in the Santa Clarita Valley than Tuesday.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the “Stay Home - Save Lives - Check In” campaign on Tuesday urging Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among California's seniors older than 65 – a community that is uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.
In the latest break between the Trump administration and California on environmental policy, officials decided Tuesday to give the state unprecedented control over a water plan that delivers water to more than 27 million residents.
The Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a closed session, followed by open session beginning at 7:00 p.m.
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County Department of Health Services (DHS), the second largest municipal health care system in the country, announced Monday that the nonprofit Baby2Baby has donated over 150,000 diapers and more than 3,500 cans of formula for patients with newborns.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn directed the LA County Department of Public Health to issue new guidelines that will allow restaurants to sell unprepared food and operate safely during the COVID-19 crisis.
With warm weather forecasted for Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles reminds residents that the Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside.
Following an extensive review after the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire, Los Angeles County has adopted new protocols for managing emergency response to ensure better coordination, planning and messaging to the public.
