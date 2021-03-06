Newhall School District Announces First Junior Kindergarten Program in SCV

The Newhall School District announced Friday the implementation of the first Junior Kindergarten program in the Santa Clarita Valley which will offer students who turn five years old between July 1 and Sept. 1 the opportunity to enroll in school and enjoy the benefits that both Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Traditional Kindergarten currently provide.

“This program will combine the benefits of an early start found in TK with the traditional classroom setting and full-day learning provided by Kindergarten,” said Superintendent Jeff Pelzel.

Junior Kindergarten will be a new model combining aspects of both TK and Kindergarten.

The class will be a full day just as Traditional Kindergarten is but will prepare the children to continue in Kindergarten the same that TK does or make the full transition to 1st grade.

Junior Kindergarten has its own curriculum apart from the existing two Kinder classes and will focus on Kindergarten standards.

As is often found in programming, need was the driving force behind the development of this new and innovative program.

“We saw the gap between TK and traditional kindergarten and felt it was our responsibility to adapt, innovate, and build a program that would fulfill that need” Pelzel explained. “Our students are always our main priority, so we are constantly looking for ways to meet their needs and provide them with the tools for success”.

The first Junior Kindergarten program will commence at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Enrollment is open to students who will turn 5 years of age between July 1 and Sept. 1 – those who are not currently eligible to enroll in TK but families feel their child could benefit from a similar experience.

“The Newhall School District has open enrollment at all of our schools,” said Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dee Jamison. “We welcome children from all over the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and Antelope Valley’s to join us in any grade, but we are very excited to host this new class to serve our students and community”.

Enrollment is now open for both the Junior Kindergarten program and for all students in all grade levels.

A virtual open house is being held on April 21 at 6:30 p.m. to share more information about enrolling your child in the Newhall School District.

Virtual parent meetings are being held on March 8th and March 15th at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to share information specific to the Junior Kindergarten program.

Please RSVP to Rosana Valadez at 661-291-4163 for both the Junior Kindergarten parent information meetings as well as the open enrollment open house.

About Newhall School District:

Newhall School District is home to ten schools, all of which have been recognized as a California Distinguished School. NSD seeks to develop students who are global citizens who think critically, solve problems, persevere, embrace diversity in people and viewpoints, and have a passion for learning and the arts. Our rigorous instructional program enables mastery of Common Core State Standards leading to college and career readiness. We support learning by fostering collaboration, providing relevance to the real world, and using technology in innovative ways.

