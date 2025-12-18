Newhall School Board Elects Rachelle Haddoak 2026 Board President

The Newhall School District Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, Dec. 16 for its annual organizational meeting. The board elected the following new officers for 2026. The officers include:
President: Rachelle Haddoak
Clerk: Suzan T. Solomon
Clerk Pro Tem: Isaiah Talley
Board Member: Donna Robert
Board Member: Ernesto Smith
2026 Organization Representatives include:
California School Boards Association (CSBA): Ernesto Smith
SELPA Board Liaison: Rachelle Haddoak
CSBA Legislative Network: Isaiah Talley
L.A. County Committee of School District Org: Donna Robert
Raising the Curtain Foundation: Suzan Solomon
Los Angeles County School Trustees Association: Suzan Solomon
The Newhall School Board meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month in the District Office
Board Room, unless otherwise noted on the agenda.
The board meets at 6 p.m. in Closed Executive Session and 7 p.m. in Regular Public Session.
2026 Newhall School District Board of Trustees Meetings
Jan. 13
Jan. 27
Feb. 10
Feb. 24
March 10
March 24
April 14
April 28
May 12
May 26
June 9
June 23
No meeting in July
Aug. 11
Aug. 25
Sept. 8
Sept. 22
Oct. 13
Oct. 27
Nov. 10
Dec. 8
Dec. 15 (Third Tuesday) Regular and Annual Organizational Meetings.
For more information visit www.newhallschooldistrict.com.
