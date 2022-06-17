Newhall School District to Hire New Superintendent of Schools

The Newhall School District Governing Board has announced that Leticia Hernandez has been selected as the new superintendent of schools pending board approval at the upcoming June 28, 2022 board meeting. Hernandez is scheduled to begin her position on July 1, 2022.

The new superintendent returns to the Santa Clarita Valley to lead the school district where she first attended school. Hernandez attended elementary school grades K-6 at Newhall Elementary School in the Newhall District.

“We were very excited to have had an excellent field of candidates for the superintendent position. The Board selected Dr. Hernandez from an incredibly talented and impressive pool of candidates,” said Newhall District Board President Donna Rose.

The Board hired Leadership Associates, a top search firm, to engage parents, teachers, administrators, staff, district stakeholders, and community members to conduct both in-person and online sessions to build the desired profile and leadership qualities for the best superintendent for the Newhall School District.

“Dr. Leticia Hernandez comes to the Newhall School District with a remarkable degree of experience as an educational leader. She embodies the values and collaborative leadership style that the NSD is known for and will carry forward our mission and vision of our student-centered school district,” said Board President Rose.

Hernandez previously worked in the National School District in San Diego. Her previous positions have included Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources and principal. She also served as an Instructional Academic Coach and teacher in the Chula Vista Elementary District.

The new superintendent began her teaching career as a bilingual teacher in the Newhall School District where she also received her elementary education, grades K-6 at Newhall Elementary School. Hernandez earned her Bachelors degree in Liberal Studies with Bilingual/Bicultural Specialization, her Masters and Administrative credential and her doctorate in Educational Leadership from San Diego State University.

“It is my privilege to serve the outstanding learning community of students, educators and families of the Newhall School District. I now come home to give back to the community that helped raise me. I will help raise a new generation of great young minds and continue the amazing standards of Newhall School District. I am fortunate to work alongside an amazing board, cabinet, teachers and support staff to continue our mission,” Hernandez said.

The Newhall School District community is invited to attend the June 28 Board meeting either in-person or via Zoom to celebrate Hernandez’s appointment and hear a statement from the new superintendent.

The Brown Act governing open meetings of local legislative bodies requires an agenda to be posted at least 72 hours prior to a regular meeting. The agenda must contain a brief general description of each item to be

transacted or discussed at the meeting.

For more information and to obtain the Zoom link to upcoming Newhall District board meetings https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/SB_MeetingListing.aspx?S=36030346

