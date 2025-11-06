header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 6
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
NewHydrogen Files Second Patent to Protect Breakthrough Technology
| Thursday, Nov 6, 2025
NewHydrogen

NewHydrogen, Inc., the developer of ThermoLoop, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, has announced that it has jointly filed a second provisional patent application with the University of California, Santa Barbara for its innovative clean hydrogen production process.

NewHydrogen, Inc. is headquartered at 27936 Vista Canyon Blvd, Suite 202, Santa Clarita, CA 91387. Stock Symbol: NEWH.

The patent, titled “Improved Materials and Methods For Production of Chemicals By Thermochemical Looping,” is a comprehensive provisional patent application that describes the most recent improvements to the Company’s ThermoLoop thermochemical water splitting process together with new material compositions discovered by the UCSB technology team and the first disclosure of the new isothermal hydrogen process. The Company’s proprietary process utilizes advanced solid-state materials and machine learning-driven material discovery to optimize efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Recently, the NewHydrogen technical team completed preliminary design and economic studies on integrating ThermoLoop with current and future power plants. The team also concluded that Small Modular Reactors are the perfect pairing for the company’s technology, and are ideal sources of constant and reliable baseload heat for powering the ThermoLoop process.

The patent filing marks a significant milestone in NewHydrogen’s collaboration with leading researchers at UC Santa Barbara, who are at the forefront of advancing materials science for hydrogen production.

To watch a short explainer video about ThermoLoop or to learn more about NewHydrogen’s mission to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, visit NewHydrogen.com.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world’s cheapest clean hydrogen. Hydrogen is important to modern life, and we can’t live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world.

It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an infinite and renewable worldwide resource.

Currently, the most common way of making clean hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with electricity using an electrolyzer, a very expensive process. By using heat directly, we can dramatically reduce the use of expensive electricity.

A massive source of inexpensive heat can be obtained from current and future power plants, especially small modular nuclear reactors. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the clean hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
11-06-2025 NewHydrogen Files Second Patent to Protect Breakthrough Technology
11-04-2025 Nov. 12, 19, 26: SBDC Webinar Series on Enhancing Digital Footprint
11-03-2025 Nov. 12: Golden Years Health Fair at Heritage Sierra Clinic
10-30-2025 Valley Industry Association Celebrates Excellence at ‘The Mad Hatters Ball’
10-30-2025 Henry Mayo Fitness, Health Club Names New General Manager
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Honored with Movement Champion Award at Ceremony
The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, a coalition representing over 1,000 survivors, advocates, organizations and allied individuals, has honored Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes and Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo with the Movement Champion Award.
Schiavo Honored with Movement Champion Award at Ceremony
Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Each year, one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured events transforms Old Town Newhall into a shining display of holiday cheer.
Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Nov. 7-9: ARTree, SCAA Gallery Student Art Show
ARTree and Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will host a student art show, Friday, Nov. 7 - Sunday, Nov. 9 at the SCAA Gallery.
Nov. 7-9: ARTree, SCAA Gallery Student Art Show
Edison Scholars Program Now Accepting Applications
High school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area, with dreams of changing the world, can now apply for a $50,000 scholarship through the Edison Scholars program
Edison Scholars Program Now Accepting Applications
COC Named 2025 Pathway Champion
College of the Canyons has been named a 2025 Pathway Champion for excelling in Black Transfer-Level Math Success by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
COC Named 2025 Pathway Champion
NewHydrogen Files Second Patent to Protect Breakthrough Technology
NewHydrogen, Inc., the developer of ThermoLoop, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, has announced that it has jointly filed a second provisional patent application with the University of California, Santa Barbara for its innovative clean hydrogen production process.
NewHydrogen Files Second Patent to Protect Breakthrough Technology
Nov. 14: Calavera Magnet Craft Program at Valencia Library
Celebrate creativity, culture and remembrance in honor of Día de los Muertos with a bilingual calavera magnet craft program, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 at the Valencia Library.
Nov. 14: Calavera Magnet Craft Program at Valencia Library
Nov. 21: Festival of Trees Kicks Off the 2025 Holiday Season in SCV
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will again present its Festival of Trees, celebrating 23 years of holiday magic and community giving. The three-day event will take place Nov. 21–23 at the Canyon Country Community Center, transforming the space into a winter wonderland of creativity, joy and local talent.
Nov. 21: Festival of Trees Kicks Off the 2025 Holiday Season in SCV
Cougars Claim ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tourney Title, Defeat Cuyamaca 87-66
College of the Canyons men's basketball stacked wins over Barstow College and Cuyamaca College to win the 17th Annual 'Clash at Canyons' tip-off event at Lee Smelser Court Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Cougars Claim ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tourney Title, Defeat Cuyamaca 87-66
Canyons Falls 58-14 at No. 1 Golden West
College of the Canyons football kept things close through the opening quarter before No. 1 Golden West flexed its muscles on the way to a 58-14 final score on Nov. 1.
Canyons Falls 58-14 at No. 1 Golden West
No. 10 Canyons Nets 2-1 Victory Over West L.A.
No. 10 College of the Canyons women's soccer halted its two-game losing streak with a 2-1 home victory over West. L.A. College on Halloween.
No. 10 Canyons Nets 2-1 Victory Over West L.A.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Los Angeles Rams, Hollywood Park Launch Free S.T.E.A.M. Education Program
The Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park are calling a new play with S.T.E.A.M., launching a free interactive program to educate Los Angeles youth on career opportunities within sports and entertainment.
Los Angeles Rams, Hollywood Park Launch Free S.T.E.A.M. Education Program
COC to Offer Occupational Therapy Assistant Program in Fall 2026
The College of the Canyons Occupational Therapy Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
COC to Offer Occupational Therapy Assistant Program in Fall 2026
Nov. 8: CSUN Co-Hosts TreeFest to Help ‘ReGreen’ Altadena
California State University, Northridge is partnering with AltadenaWILD and Outward Bound Adventures to host the ReGreen Altadena TreeFest on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Nov. 8: CSUN Co-Hosts TreeFest to Help ‘ReGreen’ Altadena
Nov. 8: Phat Cat Swinger Big Band to Debut at Santa Clarita PAC
Tagged by fans as “Hollywood’s hottest little big band,” Phat Cat Swinger will play its first local show at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday night, Nov. 8.
Nov. 8: Phat Cat Swinger Big Band to Debut at Santa Clarita PAC
College of the Canyons Students Launch High-Altitude Science Project
The College of the Canyons Society of Physics and Engineering Students successfully launched a high-altitude balloon carrying a scientific payload that members designed, built, and tested over several months.
College of the Canyons Students Launch High-Altitude Science Project
Celebrate Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control proudly celebrates Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, a time to recognize and honor the incredible staff and volunteers at our seven animal care centers who worked tirelessly to care for nearly 33,000 animals this year.
Celebrate Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
Explore the ‘Circle of Life’ at The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present “Circle of Life,” a solo photography exhibition by Jayme Sun Thomas, on view at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch (23743 Valencia Boulevard), now through Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
Explore the ‘Circle of Life’ at The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch
LAPH Confirms Second-Highest Number of Rabid Bats Ever Recorded in County  
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to stay alert after confirming 61 rabid bats so far in 2025, the second-highest total ever recorded in LA County.
LAPH Confirms Second-Highest Number of Rabid Bats Ever Recorded in County  
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Nov. 6: SUSD Meets on Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold a Special Meeting Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. regarding the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition.
Nov. 6: SUSD Meets on Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition
Prop. 50 Passes With More Than 60% of the Vote
The California Secretary of State reports that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, with 100% of voting districts reporting, Prop. 50, the Congressional Redistricting state ballot measure will pass with more than 60% of the votes in favor of the measure.
Prop. 50 Passes With More Than 60% of the Vote
SCVNews.com