Newly-Formed Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV

With more than 60 years of combined experience, Alisha Fonder, Shawn Fonder and Amin Salari are very experienced in their field. Together, they founded Fonder-Salari, Inc. to share their knowledge, experience, innovative thought processes and quality outcomes with their clients.

Based out of their corporate office in Santa Clarita, this firm serves most of Southern and Central California. Their mission is to provide quality service to their clients while developing real and true relationships based on integrity and trust. And, with their innovative services, state-of-the-art technology and growth mindsets, there is no limit to what they will accomplish.

“It’s still us,” said founding partner Alisha Fonder. “I want my community, my former colleagues, and all of our clients to know that we are the same people they have worked with for years.”

In their first month in business, they have secured a master construction management (CM) agreement with Antelope Valley College and an additional four projects, encompassing CM services for the completion of the new Sage Hall ($22 million); Cedar Hall (estimated $46 million); gymnasium renovation (estimated $16.5 million); and Measure AV ($350 million) Program Support Services. Fonder-Salari was also selected to be part of South Whittier School District’s Measure QS Program and Construction Management team. Additionally, the Fonder-Salari team has been fortunate enough to secure and are currently performing public bid management and scheduling services on two public higher-education projects in the Central Valley and scheduling support services for a private entity in Los Angeles.

“We understand that putting your faith in a new company can sometimes be a challenge,” said Amin Salari, “but when you know who it is and the type of services we have provided in the past, it makes it much easier. We would welcome the opportunity to earn your trust, just as we have done previously. We want to prove to you that we are worthy of your business and we will never settle for anything other than excellence.”

Fonder-Salari Inc. aims to be the trusted, well-respected construction and program management firm that comes highly recommended without hesitation.

“When forming our business, we knew that we had to stay true to who we are,” said Shawn Fonder. We are a family and want to create an atmosphere where our clients are proud to work with us and our employees are proud to work for Fonder-Salari. We are loyal, honest people of integrity and by the way, very qualified. This is what we want the foundation of Fonder-Salari to be.”

About Fonder-Salari

Fonder-Salari is a full-service construction management firm based out of Santa Clarita, California. Fonder-Salari provides construction management, program management, contract management, estimating and scheduling services for clients throughout Southern and Central California. For more information, visit www.fonder-salari.com or call (661) 857-3576.