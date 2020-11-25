header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 24
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
Newly-Formed Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV
| Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
Alisha Fonder

Alisha Fonder

With more than 60 years of combined experience, Alisha Fonder, Shawn Fonder and Amin Salari are very experienced in their field. Together, they founded Fonder-Salari, Inc. to share their knowledge, experience, innovative thought processes and quality outcomes with their clients.

Based out of their corporate office in Santa Clarita, this firm serves most of Southern and Central California. Their mission is to provide quality service to their clients while developing real and true relationships based on integrity and trust. And, with their innovative services, state-of-the-art technology and growth mindsets, there is no limit to what they will accomplish.

“It’s still us,” said founding partner Alisha Fonder. “I want my community, my former colleagues, and all of our clients to know that we are the same people they have worked with for years.”

In their first month in business, they have secured a master construction management (CM) agreement with Antelope Valley College and an additional four projects, encompassing CM services for the completion of the new Sage Hall ($22 million); Cedar Hall (estimated $46 million); gymnasium renovation (estimated $16.5 million); and Measure AV ($350 million) Program Support Services. Fonder-Salari was also selected to be part of South Whittier School District’s Measure QS Program and Construction Management team. Additionally, the Fonder-Salari team has been fortunate enough to secure and are currently performing public bid management and scheduling services on two public higher-education projects in the Central Valley and scheduling support services for a private entity in Los Angeles.

Amin Salari

Amin Salari

“We understand that putting your faith in a new company can sometimes be a challenge,” said Amin Salari, “but when you know who it is and the type of services we have provided in the past, it makes it much easier. We would welcome the opportunity to earn your trust, just as we have done previously. We want to prove to you that we are worthy of your business and we will never settle for anything other than excellence.”

Fonder-Salari Inc. aims to be the trusted, well-respected construction and program management firm that comes highly recommended without hesitation.

Shawn Fonder

Shawn Fonder

“When forming our business, we knew that we had to stay true to who we are,” said Shawn Fonder. We are a family and want to create an atmosphere where our clients are proud to work with us and our employees are proud to work for Fonder-Salari. We are loyal, honest people of integrity and by the way, very qualified. This is what we want the foundation of Fonder-Salari to be.”

About Fonder-Salari
Fonder-Salari is a full-service construction management firm based out of Santa Clarita, California. Fonder-Salari provides construction management, program management, contract management, estimating and scheduling services for clients throughout Southern and Central California. For more information, visit www.fonder-salari.com or call (661) 857-3576.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
11-24-2020 Newly-Formed Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV
11-23-2020 SCV Chamber of Commerce Participates in Small Business Saturday
11-23-2020 Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
11-23-2020 California Retailers Association Releases Safe Holiday Shopping Video
11-20-2020 Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Deaths Countywide Since September; 36th Death at Henry Mayo
Following surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths - including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital - and 3,692 new cases of COVID-19.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Deaths Countywide Since September; 36th Death at Henry Mayo
Newly-Formed Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV
With more than 60 years of combined experience, Alisha Fonder, Shawn Fonder and Amin Salari are very experienced in their field. Together, they founded Fonder-Salari, Inc. to share their knowledge, experience, innovative thought processes and quality outcomes with their clients.
Newly-Formed Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV
Supes Vote 3-2 to Temporarily Halt Outdoor Dining
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to uphold the Department of Public Health’s decision to halt dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
Supes Vote 3-2 to Temporarily Halt Outdoor Dining
ESCAPE, Canyon Theatre Guild Among L.A. County Arts Nonprofits Awarded CARES Act Funding
In a pandemic information ecosystem where uplifting news can be scarce, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Monday $12 million in CARES Act funds have been awarded to 337 arts nonprofits - including a handful of organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley - suffering from COVID-19 business interruption and closures through its L.A. County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund.
ESCAPE, Canyon Theatre Guild Among L.A. County Arts Nonprofits Awarded CARES Act Funding
City Releases Schedule for Community Development Block Grant Meetings
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that informational meetings have been scheduled for the 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Non-profit organizations that serve lower-income residents of the City are invited to attend an informational meeting to learn more.
City Releases Schedule for Community Development Block Grant Meetings
Zonta Club Lauds LUNAFEST’s Drive-In Format
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley produced its 2020 LUNAFEST film festival as a drive-in movie night on Sept. 26 at Castaic Lake.
Zonta Club Lauds LUNAFEST’s Drive-In Format
City Expected to Declare Several Commission Vacancies
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to declare vacancies on several commissions and panels for those interested in applying to join the groups behind multiple construction projects, public art and other aspects that shape the City.
City Expected to Declare Several Commission Vacancies
11 Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita Valley
The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Nov. 29.
11 Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita Valley
City Completes Dark Fiber Installation at CalArts
The city of Santa Clarita has recently completed the installation of dark fiber at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) campus.
City Completes Dark Fiber Installation at CalArts
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
A detective seeking the man responsible for a 2017 stabbing murder near Pyramid Lake confirmed a suspect is in the custody of federal marshals Monday.
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
SCV Chamber of Commerce Participates in Small Business Saturday
The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced their participation as a Neighborhood Champion during the 11th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, 2020, to help encourage residents to support small businesses.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Participates in Small Business Saturday
AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving
Advantage Media Services, Inc. has partnered with the Val Verde Sheriff's Youth Activity League for the tenth year in a row to help give families in need a Thanksgiving meal through YAL's 'Adopt a Family' program.
AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving
L.A. County Offering Meal Assistance to Families and Seniors
Los Angeles County is offering a number of resources to help families and seniors with meal assistance during the holiday season.
L.A. County Offering Meal Assistance to Families and Seniors
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Over Weekend, SCV Sees 436 New Cases, 1 New Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8 new deaths and the county's highest-ever daily number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- 6,124 since Sunday -- as unincorporated Canyon Country recorded its first COVID fatality over the weekend.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Over Weekend, SCV Sees 436 New Cases, 1 New Death
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
The city of Santa Clarita is calling for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to justify the new Health Officer Order update that bans outdoor dining for at least the next three weeks starting Wednesday.
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 24, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will oppose the county Department of Public Health’s decision to prohibit outdoor dining and further restrictions including another "Safer at Home" order, she said in a statement Monday morning.
Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
L.A. County to Prohibit Dining as COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing
Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials on Sunday reported the county’s five-day average COVID-19 case rate had reached more than 4,000, prompting another tightening of pandemic safeguards and restrictions, including restricting dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars.
L.A. County to Prohibit Dining as COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing
Forecast: COVID-19 Cases Could Double by Inauguration Day
Researchers who correctly forecasted the growth of COVID-19 infections over the summer issued a warning Monday that cases could nearly double by Inauguration Day, January 20, when presumptive President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn into office.
Forecast: COVID-19 Cases Could Double by Inauguration Day
California Retailers Association Releases Safe Holiday Shopping Video
The California Retailers Association released a safe holiday shopping video with guidelines and best practices to help employees and consumers be safe during the holiday season.
California Retailers Association Releases Safe Holiday Shopping Video
Nov. 24: Public Hearing on Housing Project Near Castaic High School
Los Angeles County supervisors are expected to conduct a public hearing Tuesday for the proposed development of nearly 140 homes next to Castaic High School.
Nov. 24: Public Hearing on Housing Project Near Castaic High School
CHP Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
To encourage safe travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, the California Highway Patrol will enact a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.
CHP Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
rodeo
%d bloggers like this: