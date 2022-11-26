Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet.

“Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now giving our west coast fans four convenient to drive California departure points to enjoy the Original Love Boat is an outstanding combination,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Whether you’re looking for four-, five- or seven-day convenient west coast vacations, or vacations that extend to Hawaiian or South Pacific, Princess Cruises has you covered at incredible values.”

From November 2022 through February 2023, Diamond Princess is offering a series of new cruise itineraries ranging from five- to 16-days and calling at ports along the Mexican Riviera, California Coast, and the Hawaiian Islands. In addition, the ship sails a unique 20-day cruise to Central America, roundtrip from San Diego on Nov. 27.

“The Port of San Diego is proud to welcome the Diamond Princess, its Captain, crew and guests to the Port of San Diego,” said Chairman Dan Malcolm, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “We are also happy to welcome Princess Cruises back as a homeported line, we look forward to a successful cruise season with them, and to many more years of partnership.”

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website.

