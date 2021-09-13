Newly Reimagined Baskin-Robbins Store Concept Comes to Canyon Country

Officially open to the public, Baskin-Robbins – the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream shops – has unveiled another edition of its new store concept in Canyon Country that helps to instantly spark moments of ice cream joy. Along with an exclusive expanded menu, each newly reimagined location features a fresh, modern look that will help guests create flavor-filled memories for years to come.

Located at 16544 Soledad Canyon Road, the new store concept was purposefully designed to make it easier than ever to connect with people over ice cream. This Santa Clarita debut was made possible by Amy Nguyen-Vo and Jeffrey Dollinger. Nguyen-Vo and Dollinger have been business partners for more than 20 years, operating four other Baskin-Robbins locations in Palmdale and Lancaster together, and have franchised restaurants in Santa Clarita since 1996. Nguyen-Vo and Dollinger’s Baskin-Robbins shops are known for the extra care and detail they put into their products – particularly cakes – and they have been honored among all Baskin-Robbins franchisees nationally for community outreach.

“We are thrilled and excited to bring this innovative and newly reimagined Baskin-Robbins store experience to the Santa Clarita community,” said Nguyen-Vo. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Baskin-Robbins guests and allow them to create joyful moments with family and friends.”

Everything from the menu to the furniture and product displays have been refreshed and reimagined to make every Baskin-Robbins visit even brighter from the moment guests step inside. Key features of the new Santa Clarita store include:

Modern design: The special interior design features inviting and contemporary décor with bright colors to spark joy and optimism, creating a premium experience for guests to share special moments.

New ice cream dipping cabinets: An expanded row of modern and sleek glass cases prominently display a variety of ice cream flavors, ice cream cakes and the new ice cream novelties collection.

A modernized menu: A new product platform called ice cream novelties features premium, hand-dipped and snackable frozen treats. This includes new items like chocolate-dipped bananas, individual Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat slices, Ice Cream Bars, Smoothie Bars and indulgent, hand-dipped fancy waffle cones. An expanded toppings station also gives guests more variety and options for customization when choosing a sweet treat.

Wall mural: A colorful wall mural features unique and interactive artwork to celebrate the key attributes of the local community and helps create a strong connection between Baskin-Robbins and local guests. The mural also includes images that are intended for guests to engage with and share photos of on social media. The Santa Clarita mural depicts the City’s unique features and landscape including Santa Clarita’s Western movie and television sets, Six Flags Magic Mountain roller coaster and the city’s iconic mountain and desert topography, framed by joyful ice cream imagery.

Flexible and comfortable seating: Indoor seating gives guests more options and features upholstered banquette seating for maximum comfort – indoor dining is currently restricted to reinforce our ongoing actions to help ensure the health and safety of our guests.

Upgraded digital menu boards: An entirely new digital menu board displays products in an engaging way with high quality photos and video imagery.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins’ wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow along on Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins).

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top snack and beverage franchise in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020, Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to guests at more than 7,700 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,400 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com and www.InspireBrands.com.

