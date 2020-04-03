[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Newsom Adds New Help for Small Businesses, Displaced Workers
| Friday, Apr 3, 2020
small businesses

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a series of new resources to aid small businesses and help California’s displaced workers who have lost work due to COVID-19.

Beginning Friday, April 3, California small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis can apply for a loan from the federal government for up to $10 million.

Importantly, the program is first-come, first-serve and the Governor encourages all eligible California small businesses to contact their lender to learn more.

The governor also announced Thursday that the state is allocating $50 million to the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank for loan guarantees to small businesses to help eliminate barriers to capital for individuals who do not qualify for federal funds, including low wealth and undocumented immigrant communities. The state is also allowing small businesses to defer payment of sales and use taxes of up to $50,000, for up to 12 months.

Additionally, the governor joined Bitwise Industries and the Kapor Center to launch OnwardCa.org, a new platform connecting displaced California workers with more than 70,000 job opportunities in critical industries.

Earlier this week, Newsom signed an executive order to help small businesses, granting a 90-day extension for small businesses to pay sales taxes.

Newsom also announced $17.8 million in new state initiatives to support California workers impacted by COVID-19. The allocation will come from Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds with $7.8 million going to the Los Angeles region and $10 million made available statewide.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having cascading effects for millions of California families and small businesses,” Newsom said. “Through no fault of their own, more than a million Californians have lost a job and countless more are seeing their businesses fail. California will emerge from this crisis stronger than before, and until then, the state will work overtime with the federal government and private sector to get families the help they need.”

For more information, go to covid-19.ca.gov.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Friday: 4,566 Cases; At Least 96 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 11 new deaths and 521 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with at least 96 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 4,566 Cases; At Least 96 in SCV
Three-Day Nonprofits Webinar to Focus on Financing Options
The Los Angeles chapter of the Center for Nonprofit Management will host a three-day nonprofits webinar on April 6-7 and 9 to focus on financing options for nonprofit organizations.
Three-Day Nonprofits Webinar to Focus on Financing Options
Newsom Launches ‘Project Roomkey’ to Help Protect Homeless from COVID-19
With "Project Roomkey," California has become the first state in the nation to secure FEMA approval to provide safe isolation capacity for tens of thousands of people experiencing homelessness in order to protect them and the state from COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday.
Newsom Launches ‘Project Roomkey’ to Help Protect Homeless from COVID-19
April 24: Smith, Garcia Set for Virtual Congressional Candidate Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Congressional Candidate Forum on Friday, April 24, which will feature Assemblywoman Christy Smith and Mike Garcia.
April 24: Smith, Garcia Set for Virtual Congressional Candidate Forum
SCV Public Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of School Year
Hart District schools and all four of the elementary school districts in the Santa Clarita Valley will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
SCV Public Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of School Year
Newsom Adds New Help for Small Businesses, Displaced Workers
Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a series of new resources to aid small businesses and help California workers who have lost work due to COVID-19.
Newsom Adds New Help for Small Businesses, Displaced Workers
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
UCLA Participating in Clinical Trial to Test Anti-Viral Drug Against COVID-19
UCLA Health is one of 75 sites around the globe participating in a clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health to test the effectiveness of a candidate anti-viral drug against COVID-
UCLA Participating in Clinical Trial to Test Anti-Viral Drug Against COVID-19
UCLA Engineer Makes Low-Cost Ventilator from Home Depot Parts (Video)
A UCLA Biodesign Fellow has developed in one week, a working, low-cost ventilator prototype built from parts purchased at Home Depot.
UCLA Engineer Makes Low-Cost Ventilator from Home Depot Parts (Video)
L.A. County Thursday: 4,045 Cases; At Least 78 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 13 new deaths and 534 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with at least 78 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley. As of Thursday, the county has confirmed 65 active cases in the city of Santa Clarita, 4 in Castaic, 5 in Stevenson Ranch and between 1 and 4 each in unincorporated areas of Acton, Canyon Country, Saugus and Valencia (areas with populations fewer than 25,000 where the number of cases is “suppressed” by the county citing privacy reasons), bringing the SCV total to at least 78.
L.A. County Thursday: 4,045 Cases; At Least 78 in SCV
Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors
Halfway House Cafe, the iconic eatery on Sierra Highway, announced Thursday it will temporarily close its doors and take-out services will not be available.
Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors
Wilk Reminds Small Business Owners of Assistance Programs
State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, wants to make sure residents of the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys are aware of the new resources available for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilk Reminds Small Business Owners of Assistance Programs
New Accommodations Coming to California Colleges, K-12 Schools
The State Board of Education (SBE), California Department of Education (CDE), California State University (CSU), University of California (UC), California Community Colleges, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities have been working together to understand and address the heightened concerns of students and families and the difficult conditions of this time.
New Accommodations Coming to California Colleges, K-12 Schools
DMV Extends Expiring Driver Licenses for Seniors
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that seniors with an expiring driver license will receive a 120-day extension in the mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV Extends Expiring Driver Licenses for Seniors
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
While College of the Canyons recently transitioned most of its spring courses and services to an online format, something else at the college recently went online.
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
April 7: Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with Scott Wilk
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host its first Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with State Senator Scott Wilk from California's 21st Senate District.
April 7: Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with Scott Wilk
Antelope Valley Mall Designated New Drive-Up Testing Site
L.A. County is ramping up COVID-19 testing sites, opening three locations on Friday, April 3, including Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale, 91768.
Antelope Valley Mall Designated New Drive-Up Testing Site
California Schools Chief Issues New Guidance on Grading, Senior Graduation
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California State Board of Education (SBE) have issued new guidance on graduation requirements and grading for seniors.
California Schools Chief Issues New Guidance on Grading, Senior Graduation
Chamber to Hold COVID-19 Webinar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has readily-available resources to assist your business during the COVID-19 crisis.
Chamber to Hold COVID-19 Webinar Series
Barger’s Executive Order Protects Tenants Affected by COVID-19
Rent is due for many Los Angeles County residents who have lost their source of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barger’s Executive Order Protects Tenants Affected by COVID-19
U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit 6.6 Million
(CN) — As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on economies around the world, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 6.6 million people applied for unemployment insurance benefits over the last week — roughly 2% of the country’s population.
U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit 6.6 Million
CSUN Professor Offers Strategies for Families Struggling with Homeschooling
As California and the rest of the nation settle in for a long haul of staying “safe at home,” the novelty of homeschooling has worn off for many parents as they juggle keeping their kids engaged academically while, at the same time, trying to do their own work from a makeshift home office.
CSUN Professor Offers Strategies for Families Struggling with Homeschooling
Who Needs Toilet Paper? | Commentary by Dianne Hellrigel
Earthquake, fire, epidemic, pandemic are all real disasters. Are you ready? Have you prepared? If you’re still running to the store every other day, you’re not prepared, and you could be opening yourself up to infection.
Who Needs Toilet Paper? | Commentary by Dianne Hellrigel
