Today in
S.C.V. History
May 31
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Newsom Calls State of Emergency in L.A. County, Deploys National Guard
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Screenshot: Fox 11 News

 

Governor Gavin Newsom authorized assistance Saturday evening after a request from the city and county of Los Angeles, and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County. California approved L.A. city and county’s request to deploy members of the National Guard to assist Los Angeles and neighboring communities.

 

 

 

Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 106,878 Cases Statewide, 1,458 SCV Cases
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 106,878 Cases Statewide, 1,458 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,458 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 152 more than reported Friday.
FULL STORY...
Crowds Gather in Santa Clarita to Protest Police Brutality
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Crowds Gather in Santa Clarita to Protest Police Brutality
A crowd of several hundred gathered Saturday in Santa Clarita to protest police violence as part of a nationwide reaction to several high-profile deaths in recent months.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
