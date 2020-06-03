Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the upcoming election.

“We are committed to protecting the hard-fought right for Californians to make their voices heard this November, even in the face of a pandemic,” Newsom said.

“As the demonstrations across the country remind us, civic participation is critical to our democracy,” he said. “If we are to address the racial inequities that exist in our institutions, policies and representation, we must ensure that all eligible Californians have an opportunity to safely cast their ballot.”

Recognizing the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to public health, the governor last month signed an executive order requiring county elections officials to send vote-by-mail ballots to Californians registered to vote in the General Election while ensuring that those who may need to access in-person voting opportunities are able to.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, Wednesday’s order ensures in-person voting opportunities are available in sufficient numbers to maintain physical distancing.

It requires counties to provide three days of early voting starting the Saturday before election day and requires ballot drop-box locations be available between October 6 and November 3, while also allowing counties to consolidate voting locations, with at least one voting location per 10,000 registered voters.

The Administration will continue to work with the Legislature, the Secretary of State and county elections officials on how other aspects of the November election, such as voter education and outreach, will be implemented while preserving public health and giving county elections officials needed flexibility.

The text of the governor’s executive order and proclamation follow:

