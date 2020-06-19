Newsom Declares Jan. 20 ‘Juneteenth Day of Observance’

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Friday declaring June 20, 2020, as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day: A Day of Observance” in the State of California.

Juneteenth commemorates an extraordinary moment, and this year, we celebrate during an extraordinary time.

On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger led troops into Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the Civil War and the insidious institution of slavery. Thousands of enslaved people in Texas – among the last to learn of their liberation – tasted hard-won freedom for the first time. The joyous commemorations that began in Texas spread around the nation, with cities and communities in California joining in celebration of this milestone in the American journey to freedom for all. Since 2003, the State of California has celebrated Juneteenth as a day to honor and reflect on the significant contributions of Black Americans to our nation.

This year, Juneteenth celebrations take place amid continued calls for justice, with people across the nation speaking out against systemic racism and its deadly consequences for Black Americans. These demonstrations, fueling important reforms throughout the United States, are the latest contributions to building a more perfect union – where liberty and justice are indeed “for all.” We remember those who have lived and died in this pursuit, and their memory inspires us to continue that project.

Today, I urge all Californians to reflect on the ongoing cause of freedom for Black Americans – remembering that, though General Granger’s announcement in 1865 called for “absolute equality,” that vision was, and remains, far from complete. This year, the California State Capitol will be lit in the pan-African colors of red, black and green, which represent the African diaspora to enslavement in the New World; as those of us who work in the building continue to advance policies that promote equity and right historic wrongs.

Let us all redouble our commitment to use our power to stamp out racism in our communities and institutions and help secure freedom for all.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim June 20, 2020, as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day: A Day of Observance.”

