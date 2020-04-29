[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 29
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop
Deputy David March
Newsom Expands Programs, Adds Initiatives to Combat Food Insecurity
| Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
food insecurity

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced new initiatives to help Californians combat food insecurity while also supporting the farm industry, which has been devastated by COVID-19.

The governor unveiled $3.64 million in new funding to expand the state’s Farm to Family program, including $2.86 million from the USDA and $775,000 committed by philanthropy to jumpstart a $15 million campaign to further support the program through the end of the year.

The governor also highlighted critical expansions of CalFresh and EBT programs to combat food insecurity for low-income Californians, including a new Pandemic-EBT program for children who receive free or reduced lunch and EBT for online purchasing.

“Putting food on the table during this pandemic is hard for families on the brink,” Newsom said. “It’s in that spirit that we’re expanding our Farm to Family program while also working to connect low-income families with vital resources and financial support. We thank our farmers for stepping up to donate fresh produce to our food banks. And we want families struggling to access food to know we have your backs.”

Expanding California’s Farm to Family Program

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented level of demand at California food banks—seeing a year-over-year increase in demand of approximately 73 percent. In the first three weeks of April, CalFresh saw a 140 percent increase in the number of applications over the same time last year and almost overnight, California farmers and ranchers simultaneously saw their market decrease by 50 percent.

The fresh produce industry supply chain has been especially hard hit because of the perishability of the products that must be harvested, shipped and consumed in a short period of time. Nationally, the specialty crop producers estimate losses thus far at $5 billion in canceled or reduced contracts. California accounts for at least one-half of that estimate.

California’s Farm to Family program is a partnership between the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the California Association of Food Banks to facilitate food donations from farmers and ranchers by supporting food production, processing and distribution of the food supply chain. CDFA received approval from the USDA to redirect $2 million in unused Specialty Crop Block Grant funds to the California Association of Food Banks to offset the costs of picking, packing and transporting donated produce. An additional $861,854 from the USDA Farm to Food Bank program was awarded to the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) to support the program. Farm to Family partners with 41 food banks serving all 58 counties, and handles the logistics of packaging the food and communicating with food banks.

Roughly 128 farmers and ranchers are donating to the California Association of Food Banks and another 200 farmers have expressed interest in participating. In March, Farm to Family distributed 14.5 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables and in the first three weeks of April, distributed 18 million pounds of food. These funds will support the donation of 21 million pounds of fresh crops for the month of May.

Additionally, $775,000 in private funds have been secured for the California Association of Food Banks to help provide a bridge to local food banks to be able to meet the increased demand through the end of May. This funding comes from three donors: Kat Taylor, Farm Credit/CoBank and an anonymous donor – and will be leveraged to launch the $15 million campaign to support the Farm to Family program through the end of the year.

Combatting Food Insecurity through Expanded EBT Programs
The governor also announced today that CalFresh recipients will receive the maximum benefits for the month of May. The continued expansion of benefits was secured through a USDA waiver that allows all households to receive the maximum allowable benefit amounts, and is a continuation of the same level of benefit received in March and April. On April 12, just over 1.3 million households received a total of nearly $223 million in additional CalFresh benefits with an average increase of $169 per household.

Families with children eligible for free or reduced-price meals are eligible to receive additional support thanks to the Pandemic Emergency Benefits Transfer Program (P-EBT). The California Department of Social Services has identified roughly 3.8 million children who could qualify, and each eligible child could receive up to a total of $365 in P-EBT benefits. P-EBT eligible children that receive CalFresh, Medi-Cal, or Foster Care benefits do not need to apply for P-EBT benefits and will receive a P-EBT card in the mail in early May.

Other families receiving free or reduced lunches but not in CalFresh will need to complete a short online application, which will open in late May. The state estimates that it will issue up to $1.4 billion to these kids for school closures extending from March 16, 2020 through June 12, 2020.

Finally, the governor announced the launch of the EBT for online purchasing. California expedited implementation of this program in response to COVID-19. Participants can now use their EBT card to make purchases online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com – and California is urging supermarkets to also join. Purchases can be completed online with CalFresh food benefits and P-EBT benefits.
COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3-D Face Shields
Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3-D Face Shields
As the COVID-19 pandemic started to escalate in the Santa Clarita Valley and personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare professionals remained scarce, the MakerSpace at College of the Canyons turned back on its lights and fired up its 3-D printing machines.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Wednesday: 22,485 Cases; 1,056 Deaths; 467 SCV Cases
Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
L.A. County Wednesday: 22,485 Cases; 1,056 Deaths; 467 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,541 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths from the disease, with 467 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
California Wednesday: 46,500 Cases, 1,887 Deaths
Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
California Wednesday: 46,500 Cases, 1,887 Deaths
California has had 46,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,887 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Perfecting Telemedicine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
With COVID-19, not seeing a patient, yet communicating though telemedicine is a necessity. There can be limitations, so patients and healthcare professionals must be aware it is not perfect.
Perfecting Telemedicine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3-D Face Shields
As the COVID-19 pandemic started to escalate in the Santa Clarita Valley and personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare professionals remained scarce, the MakerSpace at College of the Canyons turned back on its lights and fired up its 3-D printing machines.
COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3-D Face Shields
Villanueva: Supes’ 2020-2021 LASD Budget Short by $400 Million
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' proposed budget for 2020-2021 falls $400 million short of the $3.9 billion requested by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Villanueva: Supes’ 2020-2021 LASD Budget Short by $400 Million
L.A. County Expands Duties of Medical First-Responders
The Medical Director of Los Angeles County's Emergency Medical Services Agency has expanded the scope of practice for first-responders including emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs, and paramedics to aid in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
L.A. County Expands Duties of Medical First-Responders
L.A. County Wednesday: 22,485 Cases; 1,056 Deaths; 467 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,541 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths from the disease, with 467 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Wednesday: 22,485 Cases; 1,056 Deaths; 467 SCV Cases
California Wednesday: 46,500 Cases, 1,887 Deaths
California has had 46,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,887 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 46,500 Cases, 1,887 Deaths
LASD Spotlights Bicycle, Motorcycle Safety During May
May is both Bicycle Safety Month and Motorcycle Safety Month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department authorities encourage residents look out for one another while practicing social distancing measures while out walking, driving or riding their bikes or motorcycles.
LASD Spotlights Bicycle, Motorcycle Safety During May
Thurmond Seeks Answers Before Reopening California Schools Early
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday he is working with leaders from California and the nation to study the questions that must be answered, and what measures must be in place, before schools can safely reopen as early as July.
Thurmond Seeks Answers Before Reopening California Schools Early
Chamber, SCVEDC to Host ‘Scaling Up: Back2Business’ Webinar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will launch a new weekly webinar series, "Scaling Up: Back2Business," on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m.
Chamber, SCVEDC to Host ‘Scaling Up: Back2Business’ Webinar Series
Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 4
Developer Pardee Homes will begin a project to install a sanitary sewer pipe under southbound Sierra Highway, from Sarabande Lane to Soledad Canyon Road starting Monday, May 4.
Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 4
Newsom Expands Programs, Adds Initiatives to Combat Food Insecurity
Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced new initiatives to help Californians combat food insecurity while also supporting the farm industry, which has been devastated by COVID-19.
Newsom Expands Programs, Adds Initiatives to Combat Food Insecurity
EBT Card Now OK for Food Purchases Online at Walmart, Amazon
As of Tuesday, CalFresh recipients may now use their EBT card to buy groceries online at Walmart and Amazon for home delivery.
EBT Card Now OK for Food Purchases Online at Walmart, Amazon
COC Faculty, Students Zoom Into Remote Learning
“I’ll show it to you on the screen,” Bernardo Feldman said as he held up a piece of paper with handwritten music notes to the computer screen on Zoom.
COC Faculty, Students Zoom Into Remote Learning
Newsom May Reopen Schools Early to Counter Lost Learning
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state is mulling ways to make up for lost time and may reopen schools as early as July, even as the nation marks a grim milestone with 1 million known coronavirus cases.
Newsom May Reopen Schools Early to Counter Lost Learning
Feds to Audit Companies Taking More Than $2M in COVID-19 Relief
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced plans Tuesday to conduct a full audit of the largest recipients of emergency small business loans through a COVID-19 relief program.
Feds to Audit Companies Taking More Than $2M in COVID-19 Relief
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
No Shortage of Chromebooks for Hart District Students
According to news stories published across the State of California, hundreds of thousands of students are without any device that is required for Distance Learning as a result of novel coronavirus campus closures.
No Shortage of Chromebooks for Hart District Students
Loved One Hospitalized? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Here are some questions you should ask doctors or nurses on the phone when your loved one is hospitalized.
Loved One Hospitalized? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Haddad: Valencia Developer Looking to Attract Healthcare Businesses
As the COVID-19 crisis sparks increased demand and innovation in the healthcare industry, Five Point Holdings LLC is telling healthcare businesses to "Come Home to Valencia."
Haddad: Valencia Developer Looking to Attract Healthcare Businesses
Barger Calls for Action Plan to Relax Safer at Home Orders
Supervisor Kathryn Barger authored a motion that guides the directors of Public Health, Health Services, Mental Health and other appropriate departments to develop an action plan detailing measures needed to contain COVID-19 and outlining the prerequisites for relaxing the Safer at Home Public Health Order.
Barger Calls for Action Plan to Relax Safer at Home Orders
California Tuesday: 45,031 Cases, 1,809 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 45,031 confirmed cases and 1,809 deaths.
California Tuesday: 45,031 Cases, 1,809 Deaths
L.A. County Tuesday: 20,976 Cases, 1,000 Deaths; 439 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 59 new deaths and 597 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 20,976 Cases, 1,000 Deaths; 439 SCV Cases
City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
In what has been a decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, on Friday, April 24, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a formal notice to CEMEX regarding the outstanding amount of $6.3 million owed to BLM.
City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
Barger Unveils Framework for County’s Economic Recovery
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion, co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis and unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, that outlines the framework for economic recovery and development in Los Angeles County following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barger Unveils Framework for County’s Economic Recovery
