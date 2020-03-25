[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Newsom Halts Intake, Transfer of Adult, Youth Inmates
| Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
inmates

SACRAMENTO — To reduce the risks of COVID-19 in correctional settings, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday directing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary to temporarily halt the intake and/or transfer of inmates and youth into the state’s 35 prisons and four youth correctional facilities.

Those inmates and youth will remain in county custody for the next 30 days. This period can be extended if needed.

This action builds on the state and local correctional and public safety leaders’ longstanding partnership, to protect public health and safety in the context of the COVID-19 crisis.

The emergency authority is granted to the Governor under the Emergency Services Act and to the CDCR Secretary under Cal Penal Code section 2900(b).

“The State of California is responding in real-time and fighting hard to deploy every resource to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and we are working with our public health experts, corrections system and our local sheriff’s departments to ensure proper protocols and procedures are in place to effectively limit risks in correctional facilities,” said Governor Newsom.

Additionally, the executive order directs the Board of Parole Hearings to develop a process to conduct all scheduled parole suitability hearings through videoconferencing starting no later than April 13, 2020, and for the next 60 days. That process would facilitate remote participation of those typically in attendance, including staff, parole board members, victims, families and their representatives, inmates, attorneys, and others.

The order was issued to protect the health, safety and welfare of state inmates, youth, and staff following the recent confirmed COVID-19 cases in four separate state prisons affecting five correctional officers and one inmate.

A copy of the governor’s executive order can be found below.

 

 
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
Santa Clarita Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff sent a letter to the community offering the center's mental health, substance use and domestic violence support services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Wednesday: the state now has 2,535 confirmed cases.
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new deaths, bringing the county total to 13, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said in a news conference midday Wednesday.
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a dose of good news for homeowners on Wednesday, announcing the nation’s largest banks will voluntarily freeze mortgage payments for 90 days on families mired in the COVID-19 crisis.
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Three men have been charged in connection with a series of robberies, including the attempted carjacking and shooting of a woman in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
After five days of negotiations, Senate leaders and the White House agreed on a roughly $2 trillion stimulus deal early Wednesday aimed at rescuing an economy ravaged by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus by aiding businesses, workers and hospitals.
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
As part of its response plan to combat the novel coronavirus, Kaiser Permanente has opened “drive-up” testing sites for its members who have met the necessary criteria, officials said.
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
A federal judge has denied a bid by freelance journalists and photographers to block parts of a California labor law designed to require gig-economy companies to offer employee status and benefits to their workers.
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
Speaking as one of the leaders at the Emergency Operations Center, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday afternoon that 1,300 deputies would be transitioned from non-essential posts to posts in the field.
Costco, Luxury Cinema Project Appeal Withdrawn
The vacant anchor that was formerly Sears at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall is set to become a Costco, a movie theater and a gym. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.
Newsom Halts Intake, Transfer of Adult, Youth Inmates
To reduce the risks of COVID-19 in correctional settings, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday directing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary to temporarily halt the intake and/or transfer of inmates and youth into the state’s 35 prisons and four youth correctional facilities.
Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.
The Hasley Canyon Jack-in-the-Box property sold to an undisclosed investor from Los Altos Hills for $2 million, according to the commercial real-estate firm that handled both ends of the deal.
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates
To balance the public health needs of the jail population and the public safety needs of the community, the Sheriff's Department, District Attorney and Public Defender's office have created a list of persons to be released by the Court.
County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is pleased to announce that beginning April 2020, you can make current year Unsecured (Personal) Property Tax payments online by electronic check (eCheck) or major credit and debit cards, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, on the delinquency date.
Remote Instruction Resumes at COC
After a weeklong pause for most classes and services, College of the Canyons resumed instruction and the delivery of student services in remote formats Monday.
CDC: Evidence of Virus Found in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins Up to 17 Days Later
COVID-19 "was identified on a variety of surfaces in cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passengers up to 17 days after cabins were vacated on the Diamond Princess but before disinfection procedures had been conducted," according to a new report from the CDC.
March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’
The Valencia Industry Association (VIA) is holding a webinar, "Plan, Don't Panic," for business leaders trying to keep afloat during the outbreak.
California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 2,102 confirmed cases.
L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Lancaster Youth’s Death Possibly Virus-Related
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 128 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), with 12 total in the Santa Clarita Valley - 7 in the city of Santa Clarita, and 5 in the uncorporated SCV (1 in Canyon Country, 2 in Castaic, 2 in Stevenson Ranch).
Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials arrested a man Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.
Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter
The Santa Clarita City Council announces an agreement has been signed to allow the nonprofit, Bridge to Home, to move their homeless shelter operation to the Newhall Community Center.
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile signed a General Order Tuesday to enact unprecedented measures in the nation’s largest trial court to protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
