June 18
1925 - Newhall lawman Jack Pilcher buried; funeral expenses paid by local Ku Klux Klan [story]
Jack Pilcher
Newsom Order Requires Californians to Wear Masks
| Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
Face Mask

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance Thursday that requires Californians to wear a face covering in high-risk settings. A growing body of scientific research has shown that people with no or few symptoms of COVID-19 can still spread the disease and that the use of face coverings, combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing, will reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”

Newsom also addressed why he took this action now. “Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease. California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands and practicing physical distancing.”

“As Californians venture into our communities more, wearing face coverings is another important way we can help protect one another,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, state public health officer and director of the California Department of Public Health. “Combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing, wearing cloth face coverings when we are with others outside of our household will reduce the spread of COVID-19, which is still a very real threat across our state.”

Thursday’s guidance mandates the use of cloth face coverings by the general public statewide when outside the home, with limited exceptions.

 

Californians must wear face coverings when they are in the situations listed below:

Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space;

Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including, but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank;

Waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle;

– Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site, when:

– Interacting in-person with any member of the public;

– Working in any space visited by members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time;

– Working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others;

– Working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways, stairways, elevators, and parking facilities;

– In any room or enclosed area where other people (except for members of the person’s own household or residence) are present when unable to physically distance.

– Driving or operating any public transportation or paratransit vehicle, taxi, or private car service or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present. When no passengers are present, face coverings are strongly recommended.

While outdoors in public spaces when maintaining a physical distance of six feet from persons who are not members of the same household or residence is not feasible.

 

The following individuals are exempt from wearing a face covering:

– Children aged 2 and under;

– Persons with a medical, mental health, or developmental disability that prevents wearing a face covering;

– Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication;

– Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

– Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service;

– Persons who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, while they are eating or drinking, provided that they are able to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet away from persons who are not members of the same household or residence;

– Persons who are engaged in outdoor work or recreation such as swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running, when alone or with household members, and when they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others;

– Persons who are incarcerated. Prisons and jails, as part of their mitigation plans, will have specific guidance on the wearing of face coverings of masks for both inmates and staff.

 

More information about the state’s COVID-19 guidance is on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance web page.

More information about reopening California and what individuals can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

To view the updated guidance that requires Californians to wear a face covering in high-risk settings, see below:

 

[Open .pdf in new window]
SCOTUS Upholds DACA Program, Rules Against Trump Administration
Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
SCOTUS Upholds DACA Program, Rules Against Trump Administration
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump on Thursday from rolling back the program that protects qualifying immigrants from deportation.
FULL STORY...
CHP Issues Summer Driving Safety Tips
Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
CHP Issues Summer Driving Safety Tips
SACRAMENTO – As we head into the summer months, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to remind motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and in good repair.
FULL STORY...
L.A. City, County Reach Agreement to Shelter Homeless
Almost 7,000 homeless people living in encampments near freeways, as well as homeless seniors over 65 and others vulnerable to COVID-19, will be brought indoors over the span of 18 months under a joint legal agreement signed by the county and city of Los Angeles and approved Thursday by Judge David O. Carter.
L.A. City, County Reach Agreement to Shelter Homeless
Plum Canyon Park Officially Open
The city of Santa Clarita officially opened Plum Canyon Park to the public on Thursday, June 18. The 7.4 acres of beautiful greenery and amenities marks the 35th park for our community.
Plum Canyon Park Officially Open
June 19: Chancellor’s Circle Briefing Strategy Virtual Roundtable Discussion
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a culminating COVID-19 virtual briefing as it features a roundtable discussion with past presenters of the Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing Series.
June 19: Chancellor’s Circle Briefing Strategy Virtual Roundtable Discussion
In His Honor | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Robert and I tried out for the high school baseball team. He didn’t make it. He then tried out as a pole vaulter on the track team, telling me he would not give up, even though he was going over the bar sideways!
In His Honor | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Paola Jellings Named New Sulphur Springs Board Member (Video)
The Sulphur Springs Union School District’s governing board unanimously named Paola Jellings as the newest member during a virtual meeting Wednesday.
Paola Jellings Named New Sulphur Springs Board Member (Video)
CHP Issues Summer Driving Safety Tips
SACRAMENTO – As we head into the summer months, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to remind motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and in good repair.
CHP Issues Summer Driving Safety Tips
June 20: Deadline to Sign Up for SCV Youth Orchestra Virtual Summer Camp
Saturday, June 20 is the new deadline to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra's virtual Summer Camp, where SCVYO students will get to “build their own camp” between June 22 and July 24.
June 20: Deadline to Sign Up for SCV Youth Orchestra Virtual Summer Camp
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 27th Death in SCV; Total SCV Cases Near 3K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,129 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, including the 13th fatality at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley COVID-related death toll to 27 residents.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 27th Death in SCV; Total SCV Cases Near 3K
L.A. County Extends ‘Great Plates’ Seniors Meal Delivery to July 10
Los Angeles County's "Great Plates Delivered" program has been extended through Friday, July 10, offering three free home-delivered meals a day from local restaurants to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are at high-risk of COVID-19 as determined by the CDC.
L.A. County Extends ‘Great Plates’ Seniors Meal Delivery to July 10
Zero is Your Nightmare | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
To know whether the pandemic is getting better or worse, you need to have only two questions answered by your local hospital: How many ventilators are available? How many ICU beds are available?
Zero is Your Nightmare | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
DFY in SCV is Helping Teens ‘Stay Safe’ This Summer
DFY in SCV (Drug-Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley) is excited to announce a virtual “Stay Safe” Summer Series starting Thursday, June 18.
DFY in SCV is Helping Teens ‘Stay Safe’ This Summer
California Schools Launch Free Online Suicide Prevention Training Program
The California Department of Education, in collaboration with the San Diego County Office of Education, is launching a free online suicide prevention training program available to middle and high school staff and students throughout the state, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday.
California Schools Launch Free Online Suicide Prevention Training Program
Van Nuys Man Arrested in Newhall on Weapons, Drugs, Burglary Tools Charges
A Special Assignment Team deputy from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested a 30-year-old Van Nuys man on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges Tuesday.
Van Nuys Man Arrested in Newhall on Weapons, Drugs, Burglary Tools Charges
Santa Clarita Man Responds to Confusion About His Black Lives Matter Foundation
Ray Barnes, a 67-year-old Canyon Country resident, said Monday that he wanted to clarify some of the confusion that has been circulating around his charity, the Black Lives Matter Foundation, following a Buzzfeed News article that was published about it.
Santa Clarita Man Responds to Confusion About His Black Lives Matter Foundation
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
Make a Fist | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The American Red Cross uses the most accurate testing available. By donating blood, you can simultaneously save someone’s life and determine if you are immune to COVID-19.
Make a Fist | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 75,084 Cases Countywide, 2,780 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 1,337 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,780 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Monday.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 75,084 Cases Countywide, 2,780 Cases in SCV
City Launches ‘Safer Business Commitment’ Shop Local Initiative
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the launch of the “Safer Business Commitment” as a part of the Shop Local initiative.
City Launches ‘Safer Business Commitment’ Shop Local Initiative
The MAIN Seeking ‘You’re the Best’ Talent Show Contestants
The MAIN’s talent show “You’re The Best” is returning to its virtual stage on Facebook. If you have a talent, we want to see it. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to submit a four to five-minute video of their unique talent and act to themain@santa-clarita.com, via Dropbox, by Friday, June 19.
The MAIN Seeking ‘You’re the Best’ Talent Show Contestants
No Injuries Reported After Car Collides Into Newhall Power Lines
No injuries were reported after a car collided with an electrical pole near the intersection of Davey Avenue and Cross Street in Newhall around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
No Injuries Reported After Car Collides Into Newhall Power Lines
Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing More than $950 Worth of Items at Macy’s
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports that a number of suspects had stolen more than $950 worth of goods around 3:00 p.m. at Macy’s, located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.
Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing More than $950 Worth of Items at Macy’s
