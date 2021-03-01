Newsom, Lawmakers Cut Deal to Reopen California Schools by April

SACRAMENTO — In a rush to bring children back to California schools after a year of closed campuses, Governor Gavin Newsom and lawmakers said Monday the state will offer $2 billion to school districts willing to reopen next month.

In an agreement between Newsom and the state’s legislative leaders, grants will be offered to districts with low COVID-19 case rates that are able to reopen for in-person learning beginning April 1.

The plan, which places a heavy focus on grades K-2 and special education, does not require teachers to be vaccinated or force districts to reopen by the deadline.

If approved by the Legislature, the plan would commit a total of $6.5 billion to help schools make up for lost time and resources during the pandemic closures that have been in place for most since last March.

Many Democratic lawmakers are already on board with the amended California schools reopening plan, including state Senator Dave Cortese who said the state could no longer afford to keep children out of schools.

“I am hopeful that this plan will address the learning loss that students have experienced without in-person instruction while ensuring that our educators, students, and families are as protected as possible,” Cortese said in a statement. “Responding to learning loss impacts as well as considerations for physical and mental health must be factored into our state’s next steps moving forward to continue to support the overall health and well-being of all children.”

The proposal, which could be voted on in the Legislature as early as midweek, comes after months of tense negotiations between Newsom, lawmakers, and teacher unions about when and how to reopen California schools.

Newsom introduced a similar approach filled with reopening bonuses three months ago that aimed to have younger children back in California schools by February, but it didn’t gain much traction with the teacher unions that argued districts shouldn’t reopen until infections dropped.

Last week, Assembly Democrats introduced their own plan that was quickly dashed by Newsom, who claimed it didn’t go far enough or get schools reopened fast enough.

This is a developing story.

— By Nick Cahill, CNS

